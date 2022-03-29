Foo Fighters Cancelled Their Osheaga Appearance In Light Of Taylor Hawkins' Death
Osheaga has yet to announce a replacement.
After announcing Foo Fighters would be headlining Montreal's Osheaga, the band has shared that they will be cancelling their appearance at the 2022 music festival.
Fans were beyond thrilled to learn the "Best Of You" band would be hitting up Montreal this summer. However, following the death of fellow bandmate, Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters have decided to cancel all upcoming tour dates and appearances.
In a March 29 Instagram post, the band wrote, "It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned."
Taylor Hawkins, who served as the band's drummer since his start in 1999, passed on March 25. "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band shared on Instagram.
Foo Fighters were expected to embark on a tour come April 29, with Memphis, Tennessee being the first city. The band was then headed to Europe in June and July before making their way back for tour dates throughout the U.S. and Canada — Osheaga included.
The band has decided to step back from the limelight for some "time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together," Foo Fighters stated.
Dua Lipa and A$AP Rocky will remain as headliners come July 30 and July 31, respectively. Despite Foo Fighters backing out, Osheaga has not yet confirmed who will be taking their place on the festival's opening day.
