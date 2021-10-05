The World Beer Festival Is Back In Montreal This Weekend & You Can Try 125 Different Beers
Calling all beer lovers! 🍺
If you love trying out beer and awesome Montreal festival vibes, you're in for a treat this weekend.
The 27th Mondial de la bière aka World Beer Festival is in Montreal from October 7 to 10 and you can try 125 different beers from 40 breweries.
The program consists of four fun-filled days celebrating the best in beer from around the world. Along with the beer, there will be an assortment of delicious snacks for you to sample, such as fine cheeses and cured meats.
There will also be a "mini-brunch" served on Saturday at 10 a.m. and on Sunday at either 10 a.m. for the early birds or 1:30 p.m. for the sleep-in crowd.
Unlike festivals in the past, this edition of the World Beer Festival will be a little bit different to accommodate health and safety regulations.
There will be a maximum of 450 visitors on-site at one time, so you'll have to buy your tickets in advance and reserve a three-hour time slot on your preferred day.
For complete details on how to attend, visit the World Beer Festival's official website.
World Beer Festival
Price: Packages start at $30 per person
When: October 7 to 10
Address: Rio Tinto Courtyard at the Windsor Station - 1160, ave. des Canadiens-de-Montreal, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Beer, beer and more beer — plus awesome festival vibes!
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.