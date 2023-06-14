You Can Meet Lord of the Rings & Star Trek Celebs At Montreal Comiccon In July
The one event to beam them all!
Montreal Comiccon is setting a course for the ultimate pop culture rendezvous this summer, adding celebs from the legendary franchises of The Lord of The Rings and Star Trekto an already jam-packed guest lineup.
The star-studded event promises to transport attendees into the heart of their favourite fantasy and sci-fi worlds. From July 14 to 16, the Palais des Congrès will see Middle-earth meet Starfleet with a bit of WWE swagger to keep things interesting.
Two stalwarts of J.R.R. Tolkien's epic trilogy, beloved hobbits Sean Astin (Samwise Gamgee) and Billy Boyd (Pippin Took) will be stepping out of the Shire and into the spotlight. The pair are set to participate in autograph and photo op sessions, allowing fans a golden opportunity to hobnob with their favourite halflings.
You might also remember Astin from his iconic role in The Goonies. He captured hearts as Mikey, the determined and adventurous leader of a group of misfit kids on a quest for buried treasure.
Moving from one ring (of power) to another, Comiccon is setting the stage for a wrestling showdown. Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, fitness icon Trish Stratus, and the formidable Rhyno, are poised to bring the Comiccon crowd to their feet. They're not promising a full-blown wrestling match, but with that lineup, you would be remiss in not keeping your fingers crossed.
You can of course count on meeting the WWE stars and snapping a photo with them, or getting something signed — a foldable steel chair, perhaps.
Meanwhile, keep your phasers set to stun because part of the Star Trek: Picard cast is docking at the Comiccon port this summer.
Jonathan Frakes, known for his impeccable beard and portrayal of the pragmatic Commander William Riker, will be walking the convention floor. The actor-turned-director is sure to spark some nostalgia as he signs autographs and poses for photo ops.
The omnipotent and mischievous Q played by John de Lancie is also on board to meet with fans. Known for causing chaos and testing the mettle of the Starfleet crew, his unique and whimsical performance added layers of unpredictable charm and tension to the Star Trek universe.
Todd Stashwick, Captain Liam Shaw from the third season of Picard, will also join the crew. The well-regarded actor is known for his versatility in both comedic and dramatic roles from cult-favourite series 12 Monkeys and The Originals.
You can also plan to meet Christina Ricci (Wednesday; The Addams Family), Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things), Stephen Amell (Arrow), John DiMaggio (Futurama), and the complete cast of Smallville for a throwback super-reunion. And keep your riddles ready, as John Glover, the voice of DC's enigmatic Riddler, will also be there.
With the epic proportions of this year's lineup, it's no wonder the Montreal Comiccon's celebrity autograph signing area is moving up in the world to a much bigger space on the 7th floor.
One-day passes are going for $31 to $45, three-day passes are a bargain at $79, and the full VIP package — complete with its glitzy perks and exclusives — is yours for $269 until July 9.
Whether you're a Tolkien fan, a Trekkie, a wrestling enthusiast, or just a pop-culture devotee, Montreal Comiccon is your ticket to a dimension where all fandoms collide this summer.
