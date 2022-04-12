9 Totally Free Things To Do In Montreal This April
Give your wallet a break with these free spring activities!
Spring has officially sprung here in Montreal and that means it's time to enjoy the warmer weather with some must-try activities. While getting out and about in the 514 can oftentimes break the bank, having fun doesn't always mean spending money.
Luckily, there are loads of free things to do in Montreal this April, and we're hooking you up with some thrilling must-do activities that'll give your wallet a break and your spirits a boost.
Browse The Art Soutterain Installations
When: April 2 to June 30, 2022.
Address: See website for multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: This is the ideal activity for any and all you art lovers out there. Montreal has hosted the Art Soutterian Festival for 14 years now, highlighting the works of countless local and international artists. This year, Art Soutterian is presenting its "Resilient Voices" exhibit that you can take in totally for free.
Stroll On Down To Dragon Flowers
When: Every day from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Address: 159, rue Bernard O., Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This isn't your average flower shop! Dragon Flowers, which is run by Tammy, is a long-standing hot spot for some stunning views of the shop exterior. Adorned with birdcages, flowers, and plants all hanging outside the flower shop, this is truly the perfect springtime activity.
Set Your Sights On The Quartier Des Spectacles Projections
When: Until April 30, 2022
Address: Visit website for multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Quartier des Spectacles always has something exciting going on. This April, you can enjoy "En Forme!" a wall projection created by the Champagne Club Sandwich multimedia studio. The colourful animation can be spotted on the exterior of the Grande Bibliothèque (BAnQ), the President-Kennedy building at UQAM, and on the Wilder Espace Danse building.
Enjoy Montreal's Beautiful Murals
When: All day, every day!
Address: See website for multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Montreal and murals certainly go hand in hand, so much that the city is home to its very own MURAL Fest. Well, you can follow pre-set maps that allow you to know where some of the most artistic and creative murals are located across the 514 for you to enjoy.
Get Your Laugh On At This Casino Comedy Show
When: April 12 and April 19 at 8 p.m.
Address: 1, av. du Casino, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: With two Thursdays left of this hilarious show, you can get your laugh at the ComediHa! at the Montreal casino. Comedian Pascal Cameron will be joined by an array of comics that will have you slapping your knee in pure laughter all night long. The show is an hour and a half and doors open at 7 p.m. While it's a free event, seating is limited.
Explore The Botanical Gardens Exterior
When: Every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 4101, rue Sherbrooke E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Botanical Gardens are a must-visit whenever springtime comes around. With flowers blooming and life returning to the city, you can enjoy up to 20 outdoor gardens totally free of charge. With warmer weather fast approaching, you just might be able to see those cherry blossoms bloom in person.
Check Out This Dance Performance
When: April 21 at 12:15 p.m.
Address: 911, rue Jean-Talon E,. Montreal QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're into dance, then this is definitely the activity for you. Two dancers will be getting their groove on to the rhythm of Latin American music in an intimate setting at the Maison de la Culture Claude-Léveillée. The event is free, however, tickets must be reserved as seating is limited.
Participate In An Easter Egg Hunt
When: April 16 from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.
Address: 10215, av. Georges-Baril, Montreal QC
Why You Need To Go: This Easter, you can participate in a free Easter egg hunt right in the heart of the city. Promenade Fleury is hosting a free hunt for all to join in on. Be sure to pick up your basket at Saint-Paul-de-la-Croix Church and hippity-hop yourself throughout the promenade collecting colourful eggs.
Movie Fridays At The Grand Bibliothèque
When: Every Friday at 6 p.m.
Address: 475, boul. de Maisonneuve E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Bibliothèque et Archives Nationales du Quebec (BAnQ) is hosting free movies every Friday. This month you can watch an array of free flicks including The Grand Budapest Hotel, JoJo Rabbit, 8 Femmes, Her Name Is Sabine, and Little Man, to name a few.