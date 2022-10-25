Old Montreal Is Getting A Huge New Pet-Friendly Hotel With A Rooftop Terrasse (RENDERINGS)
It promises sweeping views of the city.🤩
Old Montreal is about to get a huge new hotel addition. Canada's first Hyatt Centric will open its doors to guests later this fall.
The property on rue Notre-Dame will have 177 guestrooms, including five 600-square-foot suites, four meeting rooms and almost 5,000 square feet of event space.
Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal lobby. Right: Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal standard room.Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal
For an extra fee of $50 per night, guests can bring along their four-legged besties — so long as they weigh less than 30 lbs.
Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal courtyard. Right: Cartier Arms restaurant.Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal
The new hotel will also feature a new restaurant from the Burgundy Lion Group fusing Quebec and British cuisine. Cartier Arms will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily.
A rooftop pool and terrasse with snacks, cocktails, wine and sweeping views of the city are set to follow with a summer 2023 opening.
The Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal is now accepting reservations.
Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montreal
Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal rooftop terrasse.
Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal
When: Fall 2022; the first available booking online is November 15
Address: 621, rue Notre-Dame E.
