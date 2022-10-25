Search on MTL Blog

old montreal

Old Montreal Is Getting A Huge New Pet-Friendly Hotel With A Rooftop Terrasse (RENDERINGS)

It promises sweeping views of the city.🤩

Aerial view of Canada's first Hyatt Centric hotel in Montreal.

Old Montreal is about to get a huge new hotel addition. Canada's first Hyatt Centric will open its doors to guests later this fall.

The property on rue Notre-Dame will have 177 guestrooms, including five 600-square-foot suites, four meeting rooms and almost 5,000 square feet of event space.

Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal lobby. Right: Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal standard room.

For an extra fee of $50 per night, guests can bring along their four-legged besties — so long as they weigh less than 30 lbs.

Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal courtyard. Right: Cartier Arms restaurant.

The new hotel will also feature a new restaurant from the Burgundy Lion Group fusing Quebec and British cuisine. Cartier Arms will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily.

A rooftop pool and terrasse with snacks, cocktails, wine and sweeping views of the city are set to follow with a summer 2023 opening.

The Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal is now accepting reservations.

Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montreal

Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal rooftop terrasse.

When: Fall 2022; the first available booking online is November 15

Address: 621, rue Notre-Dame E.

Website

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

