montreal jobs

You Could Make $100,000 Or More In These 8 Available High-Powered Jobs In Montreal

You could be the next big deal!

Staff Writer
People working in a tall office building.

People working in a tall office building.

Irstone | Dreamstime

New year, new you: it's time for a career change. If you're looking for opportunities with big payouts, these available Montreal jobs could be your next step on the road to mindblowing success. From working in architecture to directing a publishing house, you have the opportunity to start (reading about) doing it all, right here.

Court enforcement officer

Salary: $100,000 to $123,000

Who Should Apply: Squeaky-clean civil engineers with industry experience and a shiny, ethical record would be good candidates for this role, which involves investigating allegations of professional misconduct.

Apply here

Commercial underwriter — insurance

Salary: $100,000 to $120,000

Company: Zurich Canadian Holding Limited

Who Should Apply: Applicants should have a strong grasp of Microsoft Suite, which will help you evaluate insurance applications and provide underwriting advice.

Apply here

Tax risk specialist

Salary: $100,000 to $118,000

Company: Rio Tinto Alcan, Inc.

Who Should Apply: You'll need to be good at English for this job, where you'll be assessing tax risk and ensuring legal compliance.

Apply here

Software developer

Salary: $100,000 to $120,000

Company: Intrado

Who Should Apply: Developers with experience in C# or Java and cloud technologies should apply for this senior role, which requires some UI/UX design knowledge as well.

Apply here

Front end manager — retail

Salary: $150,000 to $225,000

Company: Groupe Dynamite

Who Should Apply: People with at least five years of experience in retail management should apply for this role, which involves leading a team of five to 11 staff (managing them and assigning duties).

Apply here

Plant maintenance manager

Salary: $120,000 to $140,000

Company: Q1 Technologies

Who Should Apply: Fluent French speakers with at least three years of plant maintenance experience and over a decade of experience working in supply chain or manufacturing should consider this high-level role.

Apply here

Publishing house director

Salary: $100,000

Company: Éditions Michel Lafon Canada Inc

Who Should Apply: Another job for the French, this one requires a Master's degree (or equivalent) and five or more years of experience in publishing.

Apply here

Manufacturing operations manager

Salary: $115,000 to $130,000

Who Should Apply: People with engineering Bachelor's degrees and good knowledge of the industrial mechanics and construction industries should apply for this role, which also requires fluent English-French bilingualism.

Apply here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

