You Could Make $100,000 Or More In These 8 Available High-Powered Jobs In Montreal
You could be the next big deal!
New year, new you: it's time for a career change. If you're looking for opportunities with big payouts, these available Montreal jobs could be your next step on the road to mindblowing success. From working in architecture to directing a publishing house, you have the opportunity to start (reading about) doing it all, right here.
Court enforcement officer
Salary: $100,000 to $123,000
Who Should Apply: Squeaky-clean civil engineers with industry experience and a shiny, ethical record would be good candidates for this role, which involves investigating allegations of professional misconduct.
Commercial underwriter — insurance
Salary: $100,000 to $120,000
Company: Zurich Canadian Holding Limited
Who Should Apply: Applicants should have a strong grasp of Microsoft Suite, which will help you evaluate insurance applications and provide underwriting advice.
Tax risk specialist
Salary: $100,000 to $118,000
Company: Rio Tinto Alcan, Inc.
Who Should Apply: You'll need to be good at English for this job, where you'll be assessing tax risk and ensuring legal compliance.
Software developer
Salary: $100,000 to $120,000
Company: Intrado
Who Should Apply: Developers with experience in C# or Java and cloud technologies should apply for this senior role, which requires some UI/UX design knowledge as well.
Front end manager — retail
Salary: $150,000 to $225,000
Company: Groupe Dynamite
Who Should Apply: People with at least five years of experience in retail management should apply for this role, which involves leading a team of five to 11 staff (managing them and assigning duties).
Plant maintenance manager
Salary: $120,000 to $140,000
Company: Q1 Technologies
Who Should Apply: Fluent French speakers with at least three years of plant maintenance experience and over a decade of experience working in supply chain or manufacturing should consider this high-level role.
Publishing house director
Salary: $100,000
Company: Éditions Michel Lafon Canada Inc
Who Should Apply: Another job for the French, this one requires a Master's degree (or equivalent) and five or more years of experience in publishing.
Manufacturing operations manager
Salary: $115,000 to $130,000
Who Should Apply: People with engineering Bachelor's degrees and good knowledge of the industrial mechanics and construction industries should apply for this role, which also requires fluent English-French bilingualism.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.