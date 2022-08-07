Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

champlain bridge

Montreal's Champlain Bridge Will Light Up Like A Rainbow To Mark The End Of The Pride Festival

It's only for a limited time on Sunday evening. 🌈

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
The Champlain Bridge and Saint Lawrence River illuminated in rainbow colours.​

The Champlain Bridge will light up in rainbow colours on Sunday evening to mark the end of Montreal's Pride Festival.

While this year's iconic parade was cancelled last minute, Montrealers can still watch the colours of the Pride flag illuminate the bridge and surrounding water on the Saint Lawrence River from sunset until 10 p.m.

"Pride is an opportunity to celebrate the diversity, resilience and spirit of people who have fought — and are still fighting — for greater inclusion and equality,” wrote Infrastructure Canada.

“The festival brings together lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and two-spirit (LGBTQ2S+) people and their allies in colourful festivities that celebrate the contributions of Canada's LGBTQ2S+ communities."

After 10 p.m., the bridge will return to the blue and green colours that are used until November 20, due to bird migration.

Meanwhile, free Pride events will continue into the evening on the Esplanade of the Olympic Stadium. The Mundo Disko dance party honouring local DJ legend Robert Ouimet runs from 3 to 11 p.m. at the Casino Stage with sets by DJ Michel Simard, DJ B'Ugo and Lost Heroes.

The T Dance closing show will take place t the same time on the TD Stage. Brazilian drag queen superstar Pabllo Vittar will perform alongside DJs Karaba and Juan Niño, and the dance troop TrinXX.

