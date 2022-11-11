Here's Everything Coming To Montreal's Christmas Markets This Year
There will be over 60 vendors and nearly 300 free shows!
The November chill in the air will soon be countered by the warmth of Montreal's Christmas markets that are set to open the same day as the city's first snow flurries.
The holiday season kicks off on November 19, with the opening of the Grand Marché de Noël in the Quartier des Spectacles. The Village de Noël de Montreal in Atwater Market follows on November 24 and the Marché de Noël at Jean-Talon on November 26.
"The Christmas market will light up the heart of the city… It's the perfect opportunity to fully experience our northernness in the great outdoors and to support local artisans and producers,” said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.
The markets will collectively feature nearly 300 free shows with over 60 vendors, selling everything from mulled wine, churros and artisanal treats, to handmade gifts. Here's the full list of participating stores:
Bath & Body
- De la rivière (100% Natural body & relaxation products, gift boxes)
- Exfolia (soaps and bath salts)
- 1001 bulles (body and bath products)
- Bieau Viva (bath bombs, soaps and gift boxes)
- Groupe Stéphanie B (natural body products)
- Eco-biose (hair and body products)
- SilknSoak (natural body products)
- Divine essentials (candles and soaps)
- Etico (body care products)
Food
- Suite 88 chocolatier
- Odevi (cocktail ingredients)
- L’auberge du chocolat
- Domaine Ives hill (alcoholic products and cassis-related cooking)
- Luxure gourmande (Christmas chocolates and other sugary treats)
- La chocolaterie trinidad cacao
- Le canelé montréalais (Canelés and French pastries)
- Masmoudi pastry (Middle Eastern pastries)
- Gruo (oatmeal)
- Les assaisonnements épis d’or (seasoning)
- Same.bio (dehydrated fruits and vegetables)
- Sinai gourmet (sauces, syrup and honey)
- La Boite à bonbons (sweets and advent calendars)
- Les saveurs de Lorraine (meat/vegan pies and condiments)
- The capsaicin cartel (spicy sauces)
- A les sens ciel (artisanal French pastries)
- Plantation fair spices (spices)
- Vinerie de Kildare (maple-based alcoholic beverages)
- Distillerie CDSR du Granit (maple-based liquors)
- Kanaval (Antillais food)
- Choco style (chocolates)
- Oxfam Québec (non-profit)
- Saveur des bois (maple syrup products)
- La relève Girard (maple and apple products)
Decor
- Osataï (decorative frames)
- Luvo (candles, diffusers)
- SilknSoak (natural body products)
- Charlotte écolo (essential oils)
- Rosecitron (Natural, vegan and organic home and body products)
- Les bougies de Charroux (handmade scented candles)
- Nina Ahrendt (Scadinavian-style Christmas decorations)
- Atelier chandelles (handmade candles)
- Editions Lo-Ely (Quebec-published books)
- FaceML (ceramic tableware and acrylic artwork)
- L’atelier coquelicot (greeting cards, postcards, posters, totebags, notebooks and card game)
- Black cube (handmade toys by Indigenous artists)
- Charlotte Liguori (postcards and artworks)
- Mr Poterie (cups, plates and earthware products)
- Violet candle
Clothing & Jewelry
- Kira confections (jewelry)
- La miss accessories (jewelry)
- Pudus (pyjamas and socks)
- Saccages (ethically-made bags)
- Pedro sport (wool and bamboo socks)
- Les créations Fol-artists (matching tuques and scarves)
- Sarah Fourrure (tuques with interchangeable pompons)
- Les boucles d’Elie (family accessories)
- Mpress créations (personalised clothing)
- Rough worx (t-shirts and tuques made in Canada)
In terms of entertainment, the city is planning a "Christmas in Montreal" special that will span all of the markets. Several hundred theatre, storytelling, circus, dance and music performances, all completely free, will tell the story of North Pole elves. Santa Claus will also be on site.
Saint Nick will head downtown on November 19 as part of the annual Santa Claus Parade between rue Guy and rue Jeanne-Mance. He'll make his way to the Jean Talon Christmas Market on December 17 at 1 p.m. and the Atwater Christmas Market at 2 p.m.
A full list of this year's programming is available here.