Here's Everything Coming To Montreal's Christmas Markets This Year

There will be over 60 vendors and nearly 300 free shows!

MTL Blog, Associate Editor
​People shopping at the Village de Noël de Montreal.

Courtesy of La Lutinerie.

The November chill in the air will soon be countered by the warmth of Montreal's Christmas markets that are set to open the same day as the city's first snow flurries.

The holiday season kicks off on November 19, with the opening of the Grand Marché de Noël in the Quartier des Spectacles. The Village de Noël de Montreal in Atwater Market follows on November 24 and the Marché de Noël at Jean-Talon on November 26.

"The Christmas market will light up the heart of the city… It's the perfect opportunity to fully experience our northernness in the great outdoors and to support local artisans and producers,” said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

The markets will collectively feature nearly 300 free shows with over 60 vendors, selling everything from mulled wine, churros and artisanal treats, to handmade gifts. Here's the full list of participating stores:

Bath & Body

Food

Decor

Clothing & Jewelry

In terms of entertainment, the city is planning a "Christmas in Montreal" special that will span all of the markets. Several hundred theatre, storytelling, circus, dance and music performances, all completely free, will tell the story of North Pole elves. Santa Claus will also be on site.

Saint Nick will head downtown on November 19 as part of the annual Santa Claus Parade between rue Guy and rue Jeanne-Mance. He'll make his way to the Jean Talon Christmas Market on December 17 at 1 p.m. and the Atwater Christmas Market at 2 p.m.

A full list of this year's programming is available here.

