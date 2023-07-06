Montreal's Olympic Park Is Hosting A Free Extreme Sports Festival With Food Trucks In August
Raw athletic intensity meets lively festival atmosphere.
The spirit of competition is hitting new heights this summer at JACKALOPE Montreal, where gravity-defying stunts and extreme sports will blend in a freshly minted event format.
The free festival is returning to the Olympic Park Esplanade in August offering an action-packed showcase of skateboarders and bouldering athletes.
The guiding force behind JACKALOPE, Micah Desforges, said the event will take a "back to basics" approach. The festival plans to showcase athletes in the existing skate park and ramps outside the Olympic Stadium instead of creating elaborate structures.
But the pared down framework won't detract from the pull of the event, which is bringing an impressive roster of athletes. Olympic sensation Pedro Barros from Brazil, Canada's Phil Dulude, and American regular Collin Graham are all on the line-up. Noteworthy additions include Canadian Olympian Annie Guglia, now leading Skateboard Canada, and Thai para-athlete Kanya Sesser.
The JACKALOPE Block Party tour is giving winners an automatic ticket to the Montreal skateboard competition. And for those with a passion for vertical conquests, the 20th anniversary of the Block Party tour will see climbers grapple with a custom 25-metre wall designed by Allez Up, adding an exciting dimension to the competition.
Aside from the sports component, JACKALOPE Montreal feature DJ performances, pop-up shops, food trucks, and a number of other entertainment options.
As the wheels meet the concrete and hands grip the climbing wall, prepare to be wowed — it's not every day you find Olympic champions in your backyard.
JACKALOPE Montreal
When: August 25 to 27
Where: 4545, ave Pierre-de-Coubertin
Cost: Free