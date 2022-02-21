More COVID-19 Rules In Quebec Are Changing As Of Monday — Here's What You Need To Know
Stores in Quebec no longer have capacity limits!
Monday is now the day of change in La Belle Province and February 21 is no different. As the government's reopening plan continues to unfold, more COVID-19 rules in Quebec are being loosened.
We've got good news for the shopaholics out there. Starting February 21, stores in Quebec no longer have capacity limits. That means we can say goodbye to hour-long lines to get into our favourite shops. 2019, is that you?
That's not all that's changing either.
As of Monday, recreation centres, like arcades, bowling alleys and water parks, can reopen at 50% capacity. The vaccine passport will be mandatory at these establishments until March 14.
Places of worship can now operate at half capacity (or let a maximum of 500 people inside), with vaccine passports required.
If your birthday is coming up, you can finally have your party in a hall again. Starting February 21, private rented halls can have up to 50 people, with the vaccine passport being mandatory for all guests, though.
And last but not least, cinemas, concert halls and indoor events can operate at half capacity, up from the current 500-person limit, as of Monday.
Quite the day of changes in our province, eh?
More loosened restrictions are coming our way next Monday, too, like restaurants and bars in Quebec being allowed to close at 1 a.m.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.