More Quebec Sunwing Flight 'Ostrogoths' Got Fines From The Federal Government

The fines could go up to $5,000.

Members of the infamous Quebec Sunwing flight to Cancun continue to face consequences for their mile-high party. On Monday, the federal Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra announced authorities had issued six new penalties to flight passengers. That's in addition to the six fines that went out at the beginning of March.

All six of the earlier fines went to individuals who were not fully vaccinated before boarding the charter flight to Mexico despite federal vaccination rules for airline passengers.

Five of the latest fines are for similar violations. The sixth was for not wearing a mask, a requirement aboard all Canadian flights.

Alghabra said the fines could go up to $5,000.

Videos from inside the cabin on the December 30 flight appeared to show individuals partying maskless, dancing and drinking their own alcohol. The incident sparked a media frenzy and made international headlines.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau famously called the rowdy passengers a gang de sans desseins (politely: "purposeless people") and "Ostrogoths," referring to the tribe that swept through Europe in late antiquity. (Searches for "Ostrogoth" spiked on Google after Trudeau made the comment).

Officials have promised a relentless pursuit of anyone found to have broken health and safety rules.

"Certain behaviours reported in connection with the flight on December 30, 2021, are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. This is why Transport Canada took immediate action." Alghabra said in a March 8 statement.

"Aviation rules must be respected by everyone, for the sake of everyone's safety. Transport Canada will continue to investigate and issue all necessary penalties."

