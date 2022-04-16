Netflix Canada Announced Its May Releases — Here's What You Can Binge Watch
Grab some popcorn and binge watch away! 🍿📺
Netflix Canada has released its upcoming roster of May releases, and it's bound to be an entertaining month. Despite Netflix prices rising, it doesn't look like any of us are truly going anywhere — so why not add some of next month's releases to your must-watch list?
The final season of Summertime is officially dropping on May 4 where we will officially be saying goodbye to Summer, Alessandro, Sofia, Edo, and Dario, to name a few.
What's Coming To Netflix In 2022!www.youtube.com
Clark, an upcoming fictional drama series will also be available on Netflix next month, where Bill Skarsgärd portrays Clark Olofsson, the notorious Swedish bank robber who gave rise to the expression, "Stockholm syndrome."
Looking for something a little more romantic? Netflix is also dropping Along For The Ride, a film that follows the lives of on-screen characters Auden and Eli — starring Kate Bosworth, Dermot Mulroney, and Andie MacDowell.
Lastly, the highly anticipated season 4 of Stranger Things will also be hitting Netflix Canada come May 27.
With so much to choose from, here's the entire list of what's coming to Netflix Canada next month!
Drama
El Marginal Season 5 (May 4)
Summertime Season 3 (May 4)
Clark (May 5)
The Sound Of Magic (May 6)
Along For The Ride (May 5)
Operation Mincemeat (May 11)
42 Days Of Darkness (May 11)
The Lincoln Lawyer (May 13)
Stranger Things Season 4 (May 27)
Nonfiction
Our Father (May 11)
Bling Empire Season 2 (May 13)
The Future Diary Season 2 (May 17)
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (May 19)
Somebody Feed Phil Season 5 (May 25)
Comedy
The Pentaverate (May 5)
Senior Year (May 13)
Family
Marmaduke (May 8)
And More
Vampire In The Garden (May 16)
Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2 (May 23)