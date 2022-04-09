Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
netflix canada

The Top 10 Netflix Canada Movies Streaming Right Now

Anyone looking for a movie to watch this weekend? 🍿🎥

Associate Editor
Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish in Like A Boss on Netflix, Right: Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project on Netflix.

Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish in Like A Boss on Netflix, Right: Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project on Netflix.

Netflix Canada
True

If this rainy spring weekend is keeping you inside, then maybe a good Netflix movie ought to keep you busy. With an array of film genres to choose from on Netflix Canada, you can sit back, pop some popcorn and get lost in a comedy, drama, or thriller.

If you're having some trouble picking a movie to watch, 'cause we all know it sometimes takes longer to pick a movie than it does to watch it, Netflix dropped its list of April releases for you to check out.

Still stumped on an option? Luckily Netflix Canada released its current top 10 movies being streamed right now.

Top 10 Netflix Canada Movies

Dark Waters

Netflix Description: "An attorney whose firm defends chemical companies jeopardized his career to expose a toxic waste-dumping scheme in this drama based on a true story."

Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins and more.

Trust No One: The Hunt For The Crypto King

Netflix Description: "When the young founder of a collapsing cryptocurrency exchange dies unexpectedly, irate investors suspect there's more to his death than meets the eye."

The Bubble

Netflix Description: "Sneaking out. Hooking up. Melting down. The cast and crew of a blockbuster action franchise attempt to shoot a sequel while quarantining at a posh hotel."

Starring: Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, and more.

The Adam Project

Netflix Description: "After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-travelling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future."

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña, and more.

Rambo: Last Blood

Netflix Description: "As damaged war veteran John Rambo seeks a tranquil life, the disappearance of his adopted granddaughter unleashes his raw furry for one final mission."

Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Segio Peris-Mencheta, and more.

Like A Boss

Netflix Description: "Two best friends end up putting their partnership and their beauty business on the line when they partner with a major cosmetics corporation."

Starring: Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Coolidge, Billy Porter, and more.

6 Underground

Netflix Description: "After faking his death, a tech billionaire recruits a team of international operatives for a bold and bloody mission to take down a brutal dictator."

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, and more.

A Walk Among The Tombstones

Netflix Description: "A drug kingpin hires troubles ex-cop Matt Scudder to find his wife's killer, a hunt that leads to shocking revelations in New York's underworld."

Starring: Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens, David Harbour, and more.

The Wedding Year

Netflix Description: "After a free-spirited woman starts a promising new romance, her fear of commitment gets exposed when she must attend seven weddings in the same year."

Starring: Sarah Hyland, James Williams, Matt Shively, Jenna Dewan, and more.

Cleaner

​Netflix Description: "After years as a detective, Tom runs a business specializing in cleaning up crime scenes, but a new gig at a ritzy house reveals a possible cover-up."

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris, Eva Mendes, and more.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...