The Top 10 Netflix Canada Movies Streaming Right Now
Anyone looking for a movie to watch this weekend? 🍿🎥
If this rainy spring weekend is keeping you inside, then maybe a good Netflix movie ought to keep you busy. With an array of film genres to choose from on Netflix Canada, you can sit back, pop some popcorn and get lost in a comedy, drama, or thriller.
If you're having some trouble picking a movie to watch, 'cause we all know it sometimes takes longer to pick a movie than it does to watch it, Netflix dropped its list of April releases for you to check out.
Still stumped on an option? Luckily Netflix Canada released its current top 10 movies being streamed right now.
Top 10 Netflix Canada Movies
Dark Waters
Netflix Description: "An attorney whose firm defends chemical companies jeopardized his career to expose a toxic waste-dumping scheme in this drama based on a true story."
Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins and more.
Trust No One: The Hunt For The Crypto King
Netflix Description: "When the young founder of a collapsing cryptocurrency exchange dies unexpectedly, irate investors suspect there's more to his death than meets the eye."
The Bubble
Netflix Description: "Sneaking out. Hooking up. Melting down. The cast and crew of a blockbuster action franchise attempt to shoot a sequel while quarantining at a posh hotel."
Starring: Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, and more.
The Adam Project
Netflix Description: "After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-travelling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future."
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña, and more.
Rambo: Last Blood
Netflix Description: "As damaged war veteran John Rambo seeks a tranquil life, the disappearance of his adopted granddaughter unleashes his raw furry for one final mission."
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Segio Peris-Mencheta, and more.
Like A Boss
Netflix Description: "Two best friends end up putting their partnership and their beauty business on the line when they partner with a major cosmetics corporation."
Starring: Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Coolidge, Billy Porter, and more.
6 Underground
Netflix Description: "After faking his death, a tech billionaire recruits a team of international operatives for a bold and bloody mission to take down a brutal dictator."
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, and more.
A Walk Among The Tombstones
Netflix Description: "A drug kingpin hires troubles ex-cop Matt Scudder to find his wife's killer, a hunt that leads to shocking revelations in New York's underworld."
Starring: Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens, David Harbour, and more.
The Wedding Year
Netflix Description: "After a free-spirited woman starts a promising new romance, her fear of commitment gets exposed when she must attend seven weddings in the same year."
Starring: Sarah Hyland, James Williams, Matt Shively, Jenna Dewan, and more.
Cleaner
Netflix Description: "After years as a detective, Tom runs a business specializing in cleaning up crime scenes, but a new gig at a ritzy house reveals a possible cover-up."
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris, Eva Mendes, and more.