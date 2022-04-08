The Top 10 Netflix Canada TV Shows Streaming Right Now
'Bridgerton' takes the lead!
If April showers are bringing you down and keeping you inside, now is the perfect time to binge-watch a few Netflix Canada faves. Whether you're into drama, comedy, or reality TV, Netflix has it all.
While the streaming platform's vast selection can oftentimes make it tough to choose what to watch, so much you spend more time choosing a show than watching it — we're making things a little easier.
Netflix Canada released the current top 10 most streamed television shows from March 28 to April 3, and you just might find yourself becoming obsessed with one of 'em.
So, which TV shows made the list?
Top 10 Netflix Canada TV Shows
Bridgerton: Season 2
On March 25, Netflix Canada dropped the second season of Bridgerton. While it was all about Daphne Bridgerton in the first season, all eyes are now on Viscount Anthony Bridgerton as he looks for a possible suitor.
Bridgerton: Season 1
Considering Bridgerton season two immediately made it into the Canada top 10, it's no surprise that many viewers needed a quick refresher on what had happened all of season one.
Is It Cake?: Season 1
You've seen the videos on TikTok and Instagram before of cake imitating real-life objects and vice versa. Well, Netflix made a show about it! Is It Cake? dropped on March 18, 2022, where cake artists create some of the most delish cakes that look like real-life things from handbags, and food, to sewing machines.
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Oh, Anna Delvey. A name that has resurfaced thanks to the hit Netflix series, Inventing Anna. The limited series, which arrived on Netflix on February 11, 2022, truly showcased Julia Garner's talents, particularly when it came to perfecting the real-life Anna Sorokin's accent.
Taboo: Season 1
Taboo first premiered back in 2017 on FX, eventually making its way to Netflix for your enjoyment. Starring Oscar-nominated actor Tom Hardy in an array of dramatic and adventurous scenes, this show just might be your next fave.
Shameless: Season 11
Shameless aired its final season back in 2021 and viewers are re-visiting all that the show had to offer on Netflix. The series' final season is currently holding the sixth top spot and has been now for a whopping five weeks.
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
It seems action is a hot genre on Netflix at the moment as The Last Kingdom takes the seventh spot in the top 10. The series has now spent a month in the Netflix Canada top spot, and we don't see it going anywhere anytime soon.
PIECES OF HER: Season 1
Netflix dropped PIECES OF HER on March 4, 2022, and it has been in the top 10 since. Starring Toni Colette, fans can witness her character piece together her mother's dark past in this tantalizing thriller.
Business Proposal: Season 1
Netflix released Business Proposal back on February 28, 2022, and it has been a fan favourite since. With Korean shows doing exceptionally well on Netflix — uh, hello Squid Game — it's no surprise that this romantic comedy would be yet another top-performing show.
Top Boy: Season 1
Top Boy season 1 finishes off the top 10 list of most-streamed Netflix Canada shows. The series first aired back in 2011 and has now returned and rightfully so. Fans have clearly been enjoying the series, as it's now spent two weeks in the top 10 spot.