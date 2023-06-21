Netflix Canada Dropped Its July Releases & Here's What You Can Binge Watch
Get the popcorn poppin' because Netflix Canada has dropped its list of July 2023 releases and it's looking like it's going to be a pretty entertaining month.
A slew of films will be hitting Netflix next month such as The Out-Laws, Gold Brick and Bird Box Barcelona, to name a few.
Tom Segura is releasing his highly anticipated stand-up show, Sledgehammerwhich will be available for streaming on July 4. Additionally, Sweet Magnolias is finally making its comeback to the small screen along with other must-watch shows including Survival Of The Thickest and A Perfect Story.
Wondering what else to get the popcorn ready for? Here's the complete list of Netflix Canada's July releases:
Tom Segura: Sledgehammer
Genre: Film
Release Date: July 4, 2023
Netflix Description: "Tom Segura returns to Netflix with his fifth comedy special, Sledgehammer. Performing to an energized sold-out crowd in Phoenix, Arizona, Tom explores his ”admiration” for Brad Pitt, what it’s like raising two sons, and the lessons learned from sharing his gummies with his mother. Tom Segura: Sledgehammer premieres globally on July 4th only on Netflix."
Gold Brick
Genre: Film
Release Date: July 6, 2023
Netflix Description: "Determined to even the scales and profit from his thankless job, a factory worker schemes to traffic luxury perfumes from under his employer's nose."
The Out-Laws
Genre: Film
Release Date: July 7, 2023
Netflix Description: "Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin) who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws."
Bird Box Barcelona
Genre: Film
Release Date: July 14, 2023
Netflix Description: "After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows."
The Cloned Tyrone
Genre: Film
Release Date: July 21, 2023
Netflix Description: "A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Foxx and Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper."
Paradise
Genre: Film
Release Date: July 27, 2023
Netflix Description: "Trade your life – for money: In the not-too-distant future, a method of transferring years of your life from one person to another has changed the world forever and turned biotech start-up AEON into a billion-dollar pharmaceutical company."
Back To 15
Genre: TV Series
Release Date: July 5, 2023
Netflix Description: "Anita needs to go back to age 15 to try to fix her sister Luiza's life. However, Joel hacked into her Floguinho account and also became a time traveller. After a disastrous day in which he interferes with everyone's lives, Anita returns to 2021 only to discover that her perfect moment in Paris with Henrique is no more."
The Lincoln Lawyer
Genre: TV Series
Release Date: July 6, 2023
Netflix Description: "key Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles."
Quarterback
Genre: TV Series
Release Date: July 12, 2023
Netflix Description: "For the first time ever, the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic’d up for every single game of a season. The series features exclusive, unprecedented access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota from the beginning of the 2022 season to its conclusion, following them on and off the field, from inside the huddle with teammates to inside their homes with their families."
Survival Of The Thickest
Genre: TV Series
Release Date: July 13, 2023
Netflix Description: "Black, plus-size and newly single (not by her choice!), Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist. She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss. The scripted comedy is based on Buteau’s acclaimed book of essays."
Sweet Magnolias
Genre: TV Series
Release Date: July 20, 2023
Netflix Description: "Sweet Magnolias centers around three best friends (Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue) born and raised in Serenity, SC, a small southern town where everybody knows everybody and everybody knows everybody’s business."
A Perfect Story
Genre: TV Series
Release Date: July 28, 2023
Netflix Description: "Margot and David come from different worlds. She is a heiress to a hotel empire. He has to work three jobs to make ends meet. But when their paths come together, they realize that only they can help each other win back the love of their lives."
D.P.
Genre: TV Series
Release Date: July 28, 2023
Netflix Description: "Jun-ho and Ho-yeol of the Deserter Pursuit (D.P.) unit continue to struggle against the harsh realities and injustices that remain unchanged in this Netflix Series."
Captain Fall
Genre: TV Series
Release Date: July 28, 2023
Netflix Description: "A wet-behind-the-ears, yet good-hearted sea captain unwittingly finds himself at the helm of a smuggling ship for a terrible international cartel who’s using him as a fall guy in case the authorities ever catch up to them."
Bastard!!
Genre: TV Series
Release Date: July 31, 2023
Netflix Description: "The Dark Rebel Army, which plans to resurrect the god of destruction Anthrasax, continues to expand its power in a bid to rule the world, led by the overwhelmingly powerful Four Divine Kings. The Kingdom of Metallicana on the Central Metallion Continent is assaulted by the sorcerer-led Dark Rebel Army. In order to save the kingdom, Tia Noto Yoko, daughter of the Great Priest, has a decision to make — she must resurrect the ancient great wizard who once plotted to rule the world, and who is sealed within her childhood friend Lucien Renren."
Unknown: The Lost Pyramid
Genre: Documentary
Release Date: July 3, 2023
Netflix Description: "In the desert sands of Saqqara, the latest hotspot of Egyptian archaeology, two of the world’s most famous Egyptologists seek to unearth ancient treasures. The legendary Dr. Zahi Hawass hunts for the long-lost pyramid of a forgotten Egyptian king while his protege and rival, Dr. Mostafa Waziri, searches for an unlooted tomb in an ancient necropolis. Both teams race against the clock to see who will make the bigger discovery and make their mark in history."
The King Who Never Was
Genre: Documentary
Release Date: July 4, 2023
Netflix Description: "A prince in exile, a top model, a gunshot in the dark that changed the lives of so many people, for generations to come.Starting with the events that happened on the tragic night of August 18, 1978, at Cavallo Island, The King Who Never Was traces the story of Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia, the last heir to the throne of Italy."
WHAM!
Genre: Documentary
Release Date: July 5, 2023
Netflix Description: "In 1982, the best of friends and still teenagers - George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley as WHAM! set out to conquer the world. By June of 1986, they played their very last gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that. Now for the very first time, told in their own words, the amazing story of how in four years they dominated the charts around the world with timeless and classic pop songs."
Unknown: Killer Robots
Genre: Documentary
Release Date: July 10, 2023
Netflix Description: "Artificial intelligence is infiltrating every level of the armed forces, from infantry on the front lines to command centers conducting global-scale operations. This episode takes a terrifying behind-the-scenes look at this high-stakes issue, following military-funded scientists racing to build this technology and ethicists scrambling to awaken the world to its apocalyptic potential."
Unknown: Cave of Bones
Genre: Documentary
Release Date: July 17, 2023
Netflix Description: "In South Africa’s Cradle of Humankind, Paleoanthropologist Lee Berger has found the world’s oldest graveyard – and it’s not human. If Lee and his team can prove that this ancient, small-brained, ape-like creature practiced complex burial rituals – it will change everything we know about hominid evolution and the origins of belief."
Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine
Genre: Documentary
Release Date: July 24, 2023
Netflix Description: "With unique access behind-the-scenes to NASA’s ambitious mission to launch the James Webb Space Telescope, we follow a team of engineers and scientists as they take the next giant leap in our quest to understand the universe."
The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders
Genre: Documentary
Release Date: July 27, 2023
Netflix Description: "The year 2000 marks the start of a new decade in Mexico City. A number of murders have the capital police at a stalemate: older ladies are being strangled in their own homes. The victims’ profiles are causing never-before-seen social outrage and media coverage. The Attorney General’s Office is employing all its resources and efforts to capture Mexico’s first serial killer."
Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie
Genre: Kids Programming
Release Date: July 28, 2023
Netflix Description: "The first feature film based on the globally beloved Miraculous franchise, Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie follows ordinary teenager Marinette, whose life in Paris goes superhuman when she becomes Ladybug. Bestowed with magical powers of creation, Ladybug must unite with her opposite, Cat Noir, to save Paris as a new villain unleashes chaos unto the city."
Hack My Home
Genre: Reality TV
Release Date: July 7, 2023
Netflix Description: "Jam-packed with aspirational and jaw-dropping transformations, Netflix’s newest home renovation series Hack My Home follows deserving families experiencing a different version of the same problem – they need more space, but don’t want to move or break the bank to upgrade their home."
Nineteen To Twenty
Genre: Reality TV
Release Date: July 11, 2023
Netflix Description: "A group of young adults share their last week of teens and first week of twenties together — experiencing freedom and all the “firsts” of adulthood."
Sugar Rush The Baking Point
Genre: Reality TV
Release Date: July 12, 2023
Netflix Description: "A Mexican adaptation of the hit show Sugar Rush, in which six teams of bakers compete against each other with delicious recipes and one key ingredient: time. One team of two will be eliminated at the end of each episode until the grand finale when one will be crowned the winner and will get the grand prize."