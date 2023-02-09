Pharmaprix & Shoppers Drug Mart Are Now Selling Sex Toys — So Many Have Already Sold Out
Pharmaprix and Shoppers Drug Mart have got your sexual wellness needs covered. Both will now be carrying sex toys online and in select stores.
The Canadian retailer will offer an array of products, including personal massagers, vibrating bullets, lubricants and more. The rollout of sexual wellness products in Shoppers across Canada aims to specifically champion women's health with a focus on increasing awareness of the benefits of sexual wellbeing and improving access to related items.
"Sexual wellness is a key component of women's overall health, but like much of women's healthcare, it tends to fly under the radar and we're proud to use our platform to shine a light on these topics," said Shoppers Drug Mart spokesperson Kelly Jessop.
"Our curated selection of products includes top sellers from both Canadian and multinational companies, easily shoppable from the comfort of home and shipped to your door discretely."
The launch will include products from several well-known brands including SKYN, Plus One, Floravi and LELO, according to a Shoppers statement.
Those hoping to get their hands on a product should probably act fast, considering many of the items have already sold out.
Both the Plus One Air Pulsing Arouse, Vibrating Wand, and Vibrating Bullet have sold out along with the Durex Intense Vibrating Bullet and Skyn Wave Clitoral Stimulator.
Although products are flying off shelves, a few notable items from brands such as LELO, Good Clean Love and Floravi are still available for purchase and some of the products are even on sale.