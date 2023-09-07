This Enchanting Pumpkin Village 30 Minutes From Montreal Is Opening This Month
Spooky season is right around the corner! 🎃
Fall… is that you? While summer is nearing its end, making way for autumn's cool breeze and stunning foliage, it's time to get that fall bucket list in action and CitrouilleVille should definitely be near the top. The magical pumpkin village is located less than an hour from Montreal and offers a slew of autumn activities that are bound to get you and your crew into the spooky season mood.
Located in Saint-Zotique, Quebec, CitrouilleVille will officially open its doors on September 16, 2023, for an unforgettable fall season. Plan your weekend trips, as the farm welcomes visitors from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays, continuing that schedule through October.
CitrouilleVille is home to countless on-site activities including a corn and hay maze, pumpkin picking, and an entire pumpkin village made up of a pumpkin-covered church, saloon, general store and pumpkin-covered houses. Those hoping to get a few Instagram pics in during their visit can take advantage of the many photo-ops throughout the farm, including photo booth stations by a tractor, an antique horse-drawn carriage, a U.K.-inspired phone booth, and a kissing booth, too.
For the very first time, CitrouilleVille will be introducing pumpkin-themed inflatables, like a medieval castle, a bouncy house and a pumpkin slide for kids to enjoy during their visit.
In addition to picking your own pumpkins for pies, spiced lattés, decor, or just for fun, you can also purchase goodies at the food kiosk. Corn, bags of popcorn, ice cream, mini pumpkins, and other gourds will be available, as well as any remaining fruits and veggies that the farm grew over the course of the summer.
If you're feeling a bit peckish during your time at CitrouilleVille, the farm offers a food truck serving up quick Quebecois-style eats as well as the option to bring your own picnic and dine on one of the many outdoor tables the farm provides.
CitrouilleVille will also have live performances on its outdoor stage. L'Inavasion du Roi Bibitte is set to play on Saturdays (11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.) and Sundays (11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.).
As if all that pumpkin madness weren't enough, you can watch the sunset on Saturday and witness the village become illuminated for an even more enchanting experience.
The cost to enter is $12 for visitors aged six and up, $11 for seniors, and free for kids five and under. Tickets give you access to all of the site's facilities and can be purchased online or directly at CitrouilleVille. The farm accepts cash, debit, and credit cards.
Please note that the site does not permit entry 30 minutes before closing. Oh, and pets are allowed, too.
Citrouilleville
Cost: $12 (aged six and up), $11 (seniors), and free (kids under five)
Where: 560, ave. 69, Saint-Zotique, QC
When: Opens September 16, 2023