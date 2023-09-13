7 Magical Pumpkin Patches Near Montreal That Should Totally Be On Your Fall Bucket List
Take a break from the pumpkin spice and embrace the real deal. 🎃
As the air turns crisp and the city preps for winter, there's a time-honoured tradition calling. No, it's not the rush for that pumpkin-spiced latté (though we're guilty of that too!). It's the lure of the pumpkin patch. Pumpkin picking offers an escape, a return to simplicity in our hectic lives. There’s an unmatched joy in hand-selecting the star of your Halloween décor or the main ingredient for your next pumpkin pie.
There are loads of charming patches in and around the Montreal area where you can truly enjoy a fall harvest with that special someone or with your crew. Here are some pumpkin patches near Montreal that are as much about the pick as the picturesque and totally worth adding to your fall bucket list:
Les Citrouillards
When: September 23 to October 30; Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.,
Where: 298, chem. du Chicot, Saint-Eustache, QC
Reason to go: Whether before, during, or after a day exploring the pumpkin patch, the picnic area provides the perfect setting for enjoying nature's beauty while sharing a delicious meal. Near the pumpkin field, you'll find a mini-farm, home to an array of adorable animals, from rabbits and goats to roosters and chickens. As you explore the farm, you can capture memories against the backdrop of festive autumn colours, Halloween ornaments, and staff wearing costumes. With farm-sourced products adding flavour to the menu, including cabbage, pumpkins, butternut, and spaghetti squash, it's a unique and photogenic farm experience that promises a taste of the season's best.
Ferme Cormier
Cost: $6/adult; Pumpkin prices vary based on the size and variety.
When: September 23 to October 9; Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.
Where: 160, rg. L'Achigan, L'Assomption, QC
Reason to go: Tractor rides will take you to the heart of the fields, offering a scenic journey through picturesque landscape. Along the way, you'll find inviting photo nooks. When it's time to refuel, picnic tables give you the option of bringing your own lunch or indulging in farm-fresh meals available from the on-site kiosk or through the farm's online store. The farm is also pet-friendly, so you can bring your furry friends along on a leash for a full-family excursion.
La Magie De La Pomme
When: September 16 to October 30, daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 925, ch. Fresnière, Saint-Eustache, QC
Reason to go: You can pick fresh pumpkins and squash directly from the field at this popular farm. If you're keen on capturing memories, there's a new addition to the pumpkin field for photographs and a Halloween-themed photo booth set against a barn backdrop. Sunflower lovers can explore a section showcasing 20 different varieties, totaling over 10,000 sunflowers. For refreshments, you can enjoy freshly squeezed apple juice, and treats from the beignerie, or choose from a selection of ciders and craft beers. The farm also features a mini petting zoo, a rustic boutique, a local producer's market, and a gourmet station.
Ferme Marineau
Cost: $15/adult; Pumpkin prices vary based on the size and variety.
When: Opens September 9; Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 4356, boul. Dagenais O., Laval, QC
Reason to go: Get lost (and found) in a detective-themed corn maze, choose the perfect pumpkin for your fall festivities, and seize the chance to pick fresh flowers before the season ends. You can take in live music shows in the afternoon while you indulge at Café Marineau, offering tasty paninis to zesty sangrias. And as a sweet finale, make sure to swing by the artisanal ice cream stand.
CitrouilleVille
Cost: $12/adults
When Opens September 16; Saturdays from 9.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m., and Sundays from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 560, av. 69, Saint-Zotique, QC
Reason to go: You can wander through a corn and hay maze at this farm, along with a unique pumpkin village, complete with structures like a pumpkin-covered church and saloon. The farm is dotted with photo-worthy spots, including a horse-drawn carriage and a U.K.-styled phone booth. This season, they've added a few pumpkin-themed inflatables, making it a fun spot for kids. The farm also has fresh produce, and there's a food truck for when you fancy some local Quebecois-style bites. Visitors also have the option to bring their own meal. The farm features a large marquee for guests to eat under. Those interested can choose their pumpkins from anywhere in the village and make their purchase at the sales kiosk.
La Fille Du Roy
When: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 1920, rg. Saint-Simon, Sainte-Madeleine, QC
Reason to go: If you're seeking a genuine autumn experience, visiting this farm in September is a must-do. You can enjoy the prime of pumpkin and squash season, ensuring a diverse and high-quality selection. The farm provides wheelbarrows, simplifying your harvesting adventure. As you stroll through the fields, you'll appreciate the clear labels identifying each variety. Just be sure to bring bags for your finds and consider gloves for handling the more rustic varieties.
Ferme Quinn
Cost: $8/weekdays; $10/weekends; $12/festival days
When: Opens September 15, Wednesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 2495, boul. Perrot, Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot, QC
Reason to go: This farm, about 1.5 hours from Montreal, elevates the traditional pumpkin-picking outing. Beyond rows of plump, ripe pumpkins waiting for a hand to choose them, the farm offers experiences that capture the essence of autumn. A tractor ride not only shuttles visitors to the pumpkin fields but also adds a touch of nostalgic charm. Nearby, the Snack Barn serves home-cooked delicacies, including mac 'n' cheese, sausage, pulled pork, nachos, chili and sandwiches made with ingredients grown right on the farm. You can pair your meal with a hot or cold drink, or grab a baked treat for the road.