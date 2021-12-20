Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
covid-19 montreal

Quebec Is Making It Mandatory To Work From Home

Get your sweatpants out.

Quebec Is Making It Mandatory To Work From Home
Olivier Collet | Unsplash

As COVID-19 cases spike, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced a flurry of new health rules in Quebec on Monday, including the reintroduction of a work from home order.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday, telework will be mandatory across the province. In addition, bars, casinos, theatres, gyms are closing. Spas will also close everything but personal care services.

This new list of health rules comes just days after the government announced an initial set of regulations that included 50% capacity limits for bars and many venues. Those rules entered force on Monday but will be trumped by the new rules taking effect at 5:00 p.m.

The province also cancelled earlier plans to expand private gathering limits for the holidays.

The health minister called the situation in Quebec "critical." He said that despite the province's push to expand booster shot eligibility, more measures were needed in the short term to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections.

With 4,571 infections confirmed on Monday, Quebec broke a record for the most new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day — and that record was just one day old. The province broke a two-day-old record on Sunday with 3,846 cases, up from 3,768 reported on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

From Your Site Articles
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Quebec Is Closing Bars, Taverns, Casinos, Cinemas & Concert Halls Starting Tonight

Restaurants will only be able to open for specific hours.

François Legault | Facebook

During a press conference on December 20, the Quebec government announced that the new measures they had announced last Thursday were no longer "sufficient enough" to help stop the rise of cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Quebec. So, new "complementary measures" are coming into effect as early as today.

Starting at 5 p.m. today on Monday, December 20, the Quebec government is ordering a "complete closure" of bars, taverns, casinos, cinemas, and concert halls.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec's Daily COVID-19 Case Count Just Beat Another Record — For The 3rd Time In 4 Days

Not the kind of record we're excited about breaking...

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

It seems as though the COVID-19 rollercoaster in Quebec isn't slowing down anytime soon. Quebec COVID-19 cases saw two daily records break recently — 3,768 new cases on December 16 and then 3,846 new cases on December 18.

And now, another highest-ever daily case count was reported today. The data for December 19 shows 4,571 new cases, which is 725 more cases than yesterday's record-breaking numbers.

Keep Reading Show less

Jean Coutu's Website Showed An Hours-Long Wait Just To Reserve A Free Rapid COVID-19 Test

The wait time kept changing Monday morning.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

As the first round of free rapid COVID-19 tests became available at Quebec pharmacies, it looks like residents rushed to claim them. At least three pharmacy websites crashed Monday morning. Later, Jean Coutu's website posted a more than 11-hour wait for customers to access the page where they could reserve a test.

After 10 a.m., the wait was down to seven hours and by 10:30 a.m. it was down to three.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec's Clic Santé Website Broke & Demand For Appointments Is Predictably Astronomical

The website was down for a while on Monday morning.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

On Monday morning, over 83,000 Quebecers made a mad scramble to book appointments on the Clic Santé website. The morning rush apparently shut down the website for a short while, stalling anyone who wanted to get a vaccination or test appointment before the holidays.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé posted on Twitter about the shutdown, citing "technical difficulties."

Keep Reading Show less