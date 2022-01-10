Trending Topics

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
covid-19 quebec

Quebec Is Opening Third Dose Appointments For Anyone Ages 25 to 44 Starting This Week

Quebec's vaccine passport will eventually require three doses to be valid.

Quebec Is Opening Third Dose Appointments For Anyone Ages 25 to 44 Starting This Week
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

If you've been patiently waiting to book your third dose in Quebec, the time is near.

The Government of Quebec recently announced that it moved up the dates for the general adult population to book their third dose appointments.

According to the new calendar that Premier François Legault shared on his Instagram, people ages 25 to 44 can start to book their appointments on staggered dates throughout the week of January 10.

Depending on your age, here's when you are able to book your third dose:

  • 40 years and older: January 10
  • 35 years and older: January 12
  • 25 years and older: January 14

Booking eligibility will further open up to anyone aged 18 or older next week, on Monday, January 17. As of today, everyone aged 40 or older is already eligible to book their booster shot in Quebec.

Booking an appointment for your third vaccine dose is simple. All you have to do is visit the Clic Santé website and select "COVID Vaccine - 3rd dose" under "Select a service" and follow the instructions, including selecting a date that works for you.

On Monday morning, Montreal City Councillor Craig Sauvé tweeted, "This morning, I was able to book my appointment for a 3rd dose: I have a date at the beginning of March! It was the first date available in my neighbourhood. Beginning of March seems very far away to me." So, although many can start booking this week, your third dose appointment may still be a few months away.

During a press conference on Thursday, January 6, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that Quebecers will eventually need three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, rather than two, to be considered adequately protected and gain access to places that require a vaccine passport in Quebec.

"We will expand the vaccine passport to three doses," Dubé said. But, he explained that this change won't be put in place until everyone has had the chance to receive a third dose over the course of the coming months.

Starting January 18, Quebec is making vaccine passports mandatory to enter the SAQ and the SQDC.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles

Will Quebec's Curfew Be Extended? The Health Minister Says 'We'll See'

This one is scheduled to end January 17 – but the last one lasted much longer than initially suggested.

Steve Jolicoeur | Dreamstime

It's no secret that a lot of people are frustrated with the recent Quebec curfew – and though it is scheduled to end on January 17, precedent suggests that curfew deadlines don't really mean much to the provincial government.

During an interview on 98.5 FM on Monday morning, Health Minister Christian Dubé was asked whether the government is considering extending the curfew. For those hoping for an on-time end date, the answer didn't inspire confidence, to say the least.

"It’s January 10, we have a week to go," said Dubé. "We’ll reevaluate what we’re going to do for the 17th. We’ll see how things advance in the coming days."

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Opposition Politicians Are Calling Out Legault's Accountability During The 5th Wave

"Democracy is an essential service!" said Dominique Anglade.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois | Twitter, Dominique Anglade | Twitter

High-profile Quebec politicians Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Dominique Anglade are both wondering why Premier François Legault isn't reconvening the National Assembly after the holidays despite the fact that Quebec is being battered by the fifth wave of COVID-19.

Considering the situation, the two politicians from separate parties want to get to work and called out the premier for seemingly shirking his responsibilities as premier.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal Weather Is Headed For Extreme Cold Tuesday — Good Thing We're In A Lockdown

It's cold AF already, but it will get colder. And Environment Canada's warning covers most of southern Quebec.

Rixie | Dreamstime

You may have noticed that it's cold AF in Montreal — and literally all over Quebec — right now. And it will get colder: with temperatures including wind chill set to reach a bone-chilling minus 38 on Tuesday morning, winter is here in a big way.

But don't feel like you need to go out, seriously. We're in a lockdown for a reason, right?

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Real Estate Google Searches Reveal The Harsh Effects COVID-19 Has On Renters

Plus insights on what the pandemic has been like for homebuyers and homeowners.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

COVID-19 has changed our lives in all kinds of ways. The pandemic has even changed what we search for when it comes to Quebec real estate.

Point2 collected Google Trends data from 2019 to 2021 in order to do a three-year analysis on the shift in Canadians' housing preferences.

Keep Reading Show less