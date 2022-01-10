Quebec Is Opening Third Dose Appointments For Anyone Ages 25 to 44 Starting This Week
Quebec's vaccine passport will eventually require three doses to be valid.
If you've been patiently waiting to book your third dose in Quebec, the time is near.
The Government of Quebec recently announced that it moved up the dates for the general adult population to book their third dose appointments.
According to the new calendar that Premier François Legault shared on his Instagram, people ages 25 to 44 can start to book their appointments on staggered dates throughout the week of January 10.
Depending on your age, here's when you are able to book your third dose:
- 40 years and older: January 10
- 35 years and older: January 12
- 25 years and older: January 14
Booking eligibility will further open up to anyone aged 18 or older next week, on Monday, January 17. As of today, everyone aged 40 or older is already eligible to book their booster shot in Quebec.
Booking an appointment for your third vaccine dose is simple. All you have to do is visit the Clic Santé website and select "COVID Vaccine - 3rd dose" under "Select a service" and follow the instructions, including selecting a date that works for you.
On Monday morning, Montreal City Councillor Craig Sauvé tweeted, "This morning, I was able to book my appointment for a 3rd dose: I have a date at the beginning of March! It was the first date available in my neighbourhood. Beginning of March seems very far away to me." So, although many can start booking this week, your third dose appointment may still be a few months away.
During a press conference on Thursday, January 6, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that Quebecers will eventually need three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, rather than two, to be considered adequately protected and gain access to places that require a vaccine passport in Quebec.
"We will expand the vaccine passport to three doses," Dubé said. But, he explained that this change won't be put in place until everyone has had the chance to receive a third dose over the course of the coming months.
Starting January 18, Quebec is making vaccine passports mandatory to enter the SAQ and the SQDC.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.