News
covid-19 montreal

Quebec Reported 88 More Hospitalizations & Over 12k New COVID-19 Cases — A New Record

It shatters the last record, which was only a few days old.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Quebec reported 12,833 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, December 28 — the most ever reported in the province over the course of the pandemic, shattering a record set less than a week earlier when officials reported 9,397 new cases on December 23.

There were a total of 702 hospitalizations recorded in the Tuesday report, a net increase of 88. Of those, 115 are in the intensive care unit, a net increase of six.

There were 15 more deaths linked to COVID-19.

The news comes as provincial health minister Christian Dubé prepares to hold a press conference on the COVID-19 situation at 1 p.m. National Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda and government pandemic manager Daniel Paré will join him.

It's so far unclear what the health minister is planning for the conference, but Premier François Legault warned on December 22 that officials wouldn't hesitate to announce additional health measures if they believe the situation requires them.

Already in the past week, the government has closed bars, gyms, theatres and concert halls, reduced indoor private gathering capacity to six people or two households and issued a new province-wide work from home order.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Quebec Announced A COVID-19 Press Conference As Cases & Hospitalizations Go Up 'Rapidly'

The eve of 2022 feels a lot like 2020...

@christian.dube.sante | Instagram

Health Minister Christian Dubé will hold a 1 p.m. press conference on Tuesday, December 28* to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Quebec. The government's pandemic management point person, Daniel Paré, and National Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda will also be in attendance, according to a media advisory.

The news of the upcoming press conference recalls earlier days in the pandemic when amid rising cases and hospitalizations, Quebecers held their collective breath as officials prepared consequential announcements. It's a reminder of how much and how little has changed as we head into the pandemic's third calendar year.

Quebec's First COVID-19 Report In 4 Days Shows 10 More Deaths & 614 Total Hospitalizations

That's 141 more hospitalizations since the last report.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Quebec released its first COVID-19 report since December 23 on Monday morning, showing 10 additional deaths and a total of 614 hospitalizations — an increase of 141 since the last report.

Of those people in the hospital due to COVID-19, 109 are in intensive care, up from 91 as of December 22.

Quebec's Latest Gathering Rules Are Now In Effect

Lost? Here's what you gotta know.

Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime

Quebec's latest limitations on private gatherings took effect on December 26. While, until that date, as many as 10 people could participate in a private indoor gathering, Quebecers can now have a maximum of only six people in their homes if they're from more than two different households.

The new rule also applies to restaurant tables, tourist accommodations and any other rented room.

Quebec's COVID-19 Case Data Is Unreliable & Experts Worry About What Could Come Next

How bad will Omicron get in Quebec? It's basically anyone's guess.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

The sudden arrival of the Omicron variant just weeks ago has hammered home a truth about the COVID-19 pandemic: Nobody is ever quite certain exactly what will happen next.

In Quebec, the uncertainty is especially true over this holiday weekend for a more problematic reason: In spite of days of record-setting case counts, Quebec isn't officially publishing updates on December 24, 25 or 26 (though their open data sites are getting updated), and regardless, even Quebec's own institutions say that data is no longer reliable because rapid tests results aren't factored in.

