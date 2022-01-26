Quebec Rapid Test Results Can Now Be Self-Reported On A New Platform
The goal of this platform is to "better assess the positivity rate of the population."
For those who've been wondering where the heck to send your Quebec rapid test results, there's finally a self-reporting platform where you can do so.
In a news release on January 25, 2022, the provincial government announced this new platform which "will allow people to transmit their rapid test results, whether negative or positive, for statistical purposes and to better fight the spread of the virus in the community."
The goal of this platform is to have Quebecers register their rapid test results themselves to be able to get a more accurate idea of the number of cases in Quebec. Back in December when the Omicron variant started to run rampant in our province, Montreal's Regional Director of Public Health Dr. Mylène Drouin said she believed the current case count was "underestimated."
So, this new self-reporting platform is meant to help "better assess the positivity rate of the population."
After taking a rapid test, you can declare your results on Quebec's official website. All you have to do is enter a bit of identification information and say if your test result came back positive or negative.
While nowhere in the news release does it say that the government is making it mandatory to report your rapid test results, we're told that it's "important" to do so.
Don't forget that if ever you get sick with or have to isolate due to COVID-19 and must miss at least half of your work week because of such, you're likely eligible to $500/week with the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit.
