Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
quebec weather

The Quebec Weather Forecast Is Calling For Freezing Rain & 25 cm Of Snow

Quebec isn't free from winter just yet!

Snowstorm in Quebec, Canada.

Snowstorm in Quebec, Canada.

Benoit Daoust | Dreamstime

It appears that winter isn't over just yet! Although spring weather is finally looking up, Environment Canada is throwing Quebec a curveball (or, should we say, snowball?). A lot of precipitation is set to hit the province, with freezing rain and up to 25 centimetres of snow predicted for some areas.

"A weather system centered over the Great Lakes will affect the province of Quebec this weekend," Environment Canada said.

Despite temperatures reaching 15 degrees this week, it appears as if Mother Nature isn't done with winter weather.

"This system will give 15 to 25 centimetres of snow over the Lower North Shore beginning Sunday morning. Also, strong easterly winds will develop and will greatly reduce visibilities in blowing snow," Environment Canada said.

Luckily, Montreal is in the clear when it comes to receiving any snow. The parts of Quebec expected to be hit with 15 to 25 centimetres of snow include:

  • Anticosti
  • Chevery
  • Gaspé
  • Minganie
  • Natashquan
  • New Carlisle - Chandler
  • Matane
As if the snow wasn't gnarly enough, many regions across the province will receive freezing rain. "A more or less extended period of freezing rain is expected this afternoon," Environment Canada said.
"Freezing rain will change to rain Saturday evening. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."

Areas across Quebec that could experience freezing rain include:

  • Charlevoix
  • Îles-de-la-Madeleine
  • Karmouraska - Rivière-du-Loup - Trois-Pistoles
  • Lac-Saint-Jean
  • Laurentians Wildlife Reserve
  • Montmagny - L'Islet
  • Quebec
  • Saguenay
  • Témiscouata

As for Montreal, the city is expected to be hit with quite a lot of rain over the course of the weekend.

According to The Weather Network, Montreal could receive up to 12 millimetres of rain into Sunday morning, with temperatures reaching 8 degrees Saturday afternoon, and 7 degrees Sunday afternoon.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...