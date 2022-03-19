The Quebec Weather Forecast Is Calling For Freezing Rain & 25 cm Of Snow
Quebec isn't free from winter just yet!
It appears that winter isn't over just yet! Although spring weather is finally looking up, Environment Canada is throwing Quebec a curveball (or, should we say, snowball?). A lot of precipitation is set to hit the province, with freezing rain and up to 25 centimetres of snow predicted for some areas.
"A weather system centered over the Great Lakes will affect the province of Quebec this weekend," Environment Canada said.
Despite temperatures reaching 15 degrees this week, it appears as if Mother Nature isn't done with winter weather.
Un imposant #syst\u00e8me vient d\u2019arriver au Qu\u00e9bec pour ce week-end. Ce dernier d\u00e9versera un cocktail de #pr\u00e9cipitations \u00e0 travers la province. Alors que certaines r\u00e9gions auront droit \u00e0 de la forte pluie, d\u2019autres pourraient obtenir jusqu\u2019\u00e0 25 cm de #neige.— meteomedia (@meteomedia) 1647693562
"This system will give 15 to 25 centimetres of snow over the Lower North Shore beginning Sunday morning. Also, strong easterly winds will develop and will greatly reduce visibilities in blowing snow," Environment Canada said.
Luckily, Montreal is in the clear when it comes to receiving any snow. The parts of Quebec expected to be hit with 15 to 25 centimetres of snow include:
- Anticosti
- Chevery
- Gaspé
- Minganie
- Natashquan
- New Carlisle - Chandler
- Matane
Areas across Quebec that could experience freezing rain include:
- Charlevoix
- Îles-de-la-Madeleine
- Karmouraska - Rivière-du-Loup - Trois-Pistoles
- Lac-Saint-Jean
- Laurentians Wildlife Reserve
- Montmagny - L'Islet
- Quebec
- Saguenay
- Témiscouata
As for Montreal, the city is expected to be hit with quite a lot of rain over the course of the weekend.
According to The Weather Network, Montreal could receive up to 12 millimetres of rain into Sunday morning, with temperatures reaching 8 degrees Saturday afternoon, and 7 degrees Sunday afternoon.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.