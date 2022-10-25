Quebec Students Could Be Eligible For Up To $20,000 Towards School — Here's How To Apply
Check out the list of participating schools and programs.
In November 2021, the Quebec government announced an investment of $10.7 billion over the next five years to provide financial aid to students across the province through the Quebec Perspective Scholarship program. Students in specific fields of study could now be eligible for anywhere between $9,000 and $20,000.
The goal of the program is to boost the number of personnel in various Quebec industries.
According to the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity, the Quebec Perspective Scholarship program "aims to increase the number of qualified people in government-prioritized occupations with labour shortages in essential public services and in areas strategic to the economy."
Which programs are eligible for the Quebec Perspective Scholarship?
The provincial government has identified six in-demand job sectors that target certain areas of study. The sectors are:
- health and social services,
- education,
- early childhood education and care,
- engineering,
- information technology,
- and construction.
Check here to see if your program is on the list.
What are the eligibility criteria for the Quebec Perspective Scholarship?
In order to be eligible for this scholarship, you must be a resident of Quebec, have a permanent code and be pursuing full-time CEGEP or university studies in one of the targeted programs set out by the ministry as of fall 2022.
The government specified that you do not need to be at the start of your program to apply. So, if you're at the beginning, middle or end of your schooling, you're still good to go.
How much can I receive from the Quebec Perspective Scholarship program?
Eligible students will be given the scholarship after the successful completion of each semester. At the CEGEP level, students can receive $1,500 per semester, for a total of $9,000 following a three-year program.
As for university students, you can receive $2,500 per semester, for a total of $15,000 for a three-year program or $20,000 following the completion of a four-year program.
How can I apply for the Quebec Perspective Scholarship?
Quebec students can officially apply for the first round of scholarship payments in January 2023 after successfully completing the fall 2022 term.
It's important to note that applications are not renewed automatically, therefore, you will have to submit a new application after each full-time study term. The deadline for submitting an application is as follows:
- fall term: February 28
- winter term: July 31
- summer term: October 31
The application form will be available in January 2023.
More information regarding applications can be found here.
