Quebec Woman Thought She Won $1K Playing The Lottery, But Really Won $1 Million
Not a bad surprise!
If an extra grand in income is a wonderful surprise, one thousand extra grands is nearly unimaginable. So it makes sense that Outaouais resident Vivian Donovan Nezan assumed she'd won just one thousand dollars in her Lotto Max Maxmillions draw.
But she was very, very mistaken, in the best possible way. Nezan, checking her ticket using the Lotteries app, realized she'd actually won an entire million in Canadian dollars in her May 30 Lotto Max draw.
The Maxmillions prize could go towards anything, but Nezan is choosing to spend the money to invest in some new furniture and take a lovely family vacation.
The Dépanneur Général de Luskville where the winner bought her ticket will receive a 1% commission on the winnings, which adds up to $10,000. Not too shabby!
Despite the significant impact such a win can have on someone's financial future, the Loto-Québec advice for winners says many don't change their day-to-day spending habits very much. Instead, they recommend depositing the cheque and sitting with the money as it slowly increases, so that winners can spend it on what they really want rather than running with whatever idea hits them on the day of the big win.
Loto-Québec doesn't directly offer financial advice for winners, but recommends that they visit a notary, accountant or financial planner, a lawyer or even a psychologist to navigate this rare, fortunate windfall.
What the institution will say is that winning a large sum of money is "both a unique and exhilarating experience.
"This important and happy change in your life will certainly result in some strong emotions. Not only will you be able to pamper yourself and your loved ones, you will be able to make your dreams come true."