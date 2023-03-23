Quebec's Lotto Max & Lotto 6/49 Jackpots Have Reached A Jaw-Dropping Milestone
Some of the prizes are the highest they've been in almost a decade.
Get your good luck charms ready, two Quebec lotteries are offering the same breathtaking bounty for the first time ever. Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 will both pull for an eight-figure prize pool on March 24 and 25, respectively.
Lotto Max will be first up on Friday with an available $50 million jackpot and two Maxmillions, each worth $1 million. The following day, Lotto 6/49 will draw the Boule d'Or jackpot, with a grand prize of $52 million — the highest possible winnings since 2015.
The draw will feature eight white balls, each corresponding to a guaranteed $1 million prize, and one golden ball for the jackpot. That means the guaranteed prize winner will have a one in nine chance of winning an additional $52 million.
During the Saturday super draw, Lotto 6/49 will also pull 10 additional numbers at random from the pool of issued tickets, for 10 more guaranteed prizes of $100,000. The classic $5 million prize will also be up for grabs.
"Let's hope luck is on the side of Quebecers this weekend!" said Loto-Québec spokesperson Isabelle Jean.
Just make sure you triple-check check your tickets before you toss them out.