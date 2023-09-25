Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

A Quebec Woman Won The Lottery & Learned She Became $2 Million Richer During A Work Meeting

Who couldn't use $2,000,000?

Imagine discovering you've just become a multi-millionaire…while at work? Well, that was literally the case for Patsy Lefebvre — who discovered she had just won a whopping $2,000,000 playing Québec 49 during a work meeting.

The Lanaudière resident had pocketed $20 playing on the Loto-Québec website and used it to play Double Jeu 49, opting for a quick-pick selection. Loto-Québec said that Lefebvre had a feeling this moment would be special, telling her spouse "This time, I hope the amount I win has more zeros!” Luckily for Lefebvre, her seven-figure windfall has six of 'em.

The day following the August 16 draw, Lefebvre noticed she had two missed calls from Loto-Québec while in a meeting at work. She quickly excused herself to return the call, thinking she had likely won a "small amount," Loto-Québec said.

According to the crown corporation, Lefebvre was brought to tears, unable to process the fact that she'd actually won two million dollars, a figure far from a "small amount.". Loto-Québec even insisted she verify the win online, which had already been updated in her account.

Lefebvre collected her $2 million win at the Loto-Québec head office in Montreal on August 18. Loto-Québec said that she was still pinching herself the day she gathered her winnings. "I can't believe I am here!" Lefebvre said upon entering the winner's lounge.

Lefebvre instantly phoned her husband to share the news and later hopped on a video call with her three children, telling them that they should get their passport ready for Christmas, the Loto-Québec press release stated.

Kicking off her celebration with a bottle of wine, Loto-Québec shared that Lefebvre intends on travelling (with a family trip coming up during the holiday season) and using her winnings to move.

