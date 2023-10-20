These 7 Companies In Canada Offer Unlimited Vacation & Have Job Openings Right Now
Who doesn't love a slew of employee perks?
When you're searching for a job in Canada, it's not just about the salary. Many Canadian jobseekers are after more than just a six-figure salary or big year-end bonuses. They want attractive employee perks, like remote work options, travel discounts,, and even a four-day workweek. The good news is, that there are companies across Canada that offer the luxury of unlimited vacation days, a benefit not every employer provides.
Canada is home to several vacation-friendly workplaces, such as UberFlip, FlightHub, Croesus, Loom, and Workleap (formerly GSoft), among others. So, if you're eager to secure a job with unlimited vacation days and a bunch of other appealing perks, it's time to update that resume and start applying.
Here are seven jobs in Canada worth looking out for:
Sales Manager
Company: HubSpot
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Job Description: In this role, applications will lead and coach a team of almost 10 account executives responsible for end-to-end sales to customers with 25-500+ employees. Candidates must have a minimum of four years of experience leading and coaching a quota-carrying Canadian sales team, over three years of software sales experience, and expertise in managing a team selling into the Canadian tech market.
Social Media Advertising Specialist
Company: FlightHub
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Job Description: Applicants will work closely with the marketing director and take charge of creating and managing advertising campaigns on various social media platforms, with a primary focus on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, and more.
The successful candidate will play a pivotal role in driving profitable traffic to FlightHub websites and mobile apps. Key qualifications include being a self-starter with an entrepreneurial attitude, the ability to collaborate with internal teams, strong sales and negotiation skills, excellent oral and written communication abilities, bilingualism (English and French), and a willingness to travel.
SEO Manager
Company: Workleap (formerly GSoft)
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Job Description: The SEO Manager role focuses on developing and executing a comprehensive SEO strategy to drive business growth. Responsibilities include enhancing organic traffic, visibility, and conversions, setting and tracking performance goals, optimizing website elements, and serving as the main SEO advisor. Qualifications include a Bachelor's degree, over five years of B2B SEO management experience, and a successful track record in increasing organic traffic for conversions and revenue.
Customer Service Success Manager
Company: Alida
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Job Description: In this role, candidates will be required to champion Alida's platform's potential to empower organizations, serving as the main point of contact for customers to ensure they effectively utilize our platform, educate them on optimal customer engagement strategies, and support their ongoing customer intelligence needs. responsibilities also include developing and managing relationships with around 10-12 customers, employing a digital/tech touch approach to enhance value through webinars, newsletters, and tailored content, and collaborating with the director.
The ideal candidate must hold a post-secondary educational degree, boast Enterprise SaaS experience, ideally from a fast-growing SaaS company, and have a minimum of four to five years of customer success, business development, management consulting, or account management experience.
Product Marketing Manager
Company: Loom
Location: Canada (remote)
Job Description: Applicants will be required to assist in product launches and go-to-market efforts by creating diverse content, researching competitors, and developing internal resources. The candidate will also engage with customers through social media and community feedback, ensuring the voice of the customer influences our marketing strategies.
Collaboration with various teams is crucial for successful feature and product launches. Ideal candidates must have one to three years of SaaS product marketing experience or three to five years in marketing with a willingness to transition. Strong communication and project management skills are essential, and adaptability in a dynamic environment is a must.
Senior Accountant
Company: UberFlip
Location: Toronto, Ontario or Canada (remote)
Job Description: The senior accountant will be required to manage month-end, quarter-end, and year-end closing processes, ensuring proper allowances coverage, account reconciliation, compliance with reporting requirements, and accurate financial statement preparation. This role involves monthly reviews of revenue recognition, transaction assessments, and stakeholder-oriented financial statement preparation in accordance with ASPE.
Candidates with three to five or more years of full-cycle accounting experience, CPA certification or pursuit, and a postgraduate degree or diploma in business administration, finance, or commerce are preferred. Strong knowledge of current accounting rules and regulations is an asset for this role.
Client Relations Manager
Company: Croesus
Location: Laval, Quebec
Job Description: The Client Relationship Manager is responsible for maintaining and growing client relationships, selling Croesus solutions, and expanding revenue streams. They collaborate with internal teams to identify new client opportunities. This role requires a university degree, at least ten years of experience in wealth and asset management, and five years in customer relationship management.
