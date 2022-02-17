Trending Topics

A Bus Pinned A Woman Against A Snowbank On A Slippery Quebec City Street, Police Say

It happened on a residential road.

Senior Editor
A Bus Pinned A Woman Against A Snowbank On A Slippery Quebec City Street, Police Say
Sécurité publique de la Ville de Québec | Facebook

Quebec City police say a woman got trapped against an RTC bus on Thursday. Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) spokesperson David Pelletier told MTL Blog that the accident occurred as a result of slippery road conditions.

The Journal de Québec was the first to report this story.

Authorities received a 911 call about the accident at the corner of rues Valmont and Summerside at around 7:40 a.m., Pelletier said. Officers arrived to find the woman pinned between the bus and a snowbank.

Firefighters and police officers were eventually able to free her. She was then transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to her lower body.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

