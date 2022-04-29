Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

gaspésie

Quebec's Gaspésie Region Has An Emerald River & You Can Swim At Its Waterfall This Summer

It's really that colour.

Senior Editor
People standing in front of the Rivière Émeraude ("Emerald River") waterfall in Percé, Quebec.

@diordita | Instagram, @_emilievincent | Instagram

The emerald river and waterfall in Percé's eponymous Parc de la Rivière Émeraude will once again open to visitors this summer, a municipal tourism office spokesperson confirmed to MTL Blog. The shallow stream at the eastern tip of Quebec's Gaspésie region gets its enchanting deep green hue from the rocks at its bottom, according to the regional tourism website.

The spot where the river trickles over a low outcrop into a wide natural pool is a popular summer destination for photos and even refreshing dips.

Because the area isn't supervised, swimming is not recommended but is permitted, Tourisme Percé said.

To get to the site, visitors have to trek 700 metres through the park on what the tourism site describes as a "rather rough path." They then have to climb 100 steps to reach the waterfall and basin. The site is not wheelchair accessible.

Percé hasn't yet confirmed park admission prices this year. The spokesperson said they'd likely come out in May.

In 2021, admission cost $8 for everyone above the age of 12. Children 12 years old and under could access the park for free.

Prospective visitors are encouraged to check the Tourisme Percé website for updates.

The details we have so far are below.

Emerald River & Waterfall in Gaspésie

Price: TBD

  • In 2021:
    • $8 for everyone 13 and up
    • Free for everyone 12 and under
Where: Parc de la Rivière Émeraude, Percé, QC

Why You Have To Go: To gaze upon this hidden gem natural wonder and maybe even go for a swim (at your own risk!).

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

