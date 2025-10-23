Montreal's STM drivers are going on strike for 3 days in November
That's two separate STM strikes happening in the same month! 😬
Montreal commuters can expect more transit chaos next month. Just days after the 2,400 Société de transport de Montréal (STM) maintenance employees announced a month-long strike starting October 31, another group of STM workers is joining the mix.
On Wednesday, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 1983, which represents 4,500 bus drivers, metro operators, station attendants, and paratransit drivers, confirmed a three-day strike on November 1, 15, and 16.
The union originally planned walkouts for November 1, 8, and 9, but says legal restrictions forced it to push two of those dates back.
What it means for riders
The first strike day — November 1 — will coincide with the start of the maintenance workers' month-long walkout, setting up what could be one of the STM's most disruptive weekends in years.
While paratransit service will continue, bus and metro operations are expected to be limited or suspended during strike hours. The STM hasn't published a full schedule yet, but delays, cancellations, and crowding are all likely.
Commuters should plan ahead, check real-time updates, and be ready for slower service throughout November.
Why workers are walking out
According to CUPE, negotiations with STM management have stalled after months of talks. Union president Frédéric Therrien said the strike is a last resort after other pressure tactics failed to move discussions forward.
"We've given every possible chance to negotiate," Therrien said. "Despite long days at the table, the employer isn't looking for new solutions."
The employees' collective agreement expired on January 5, 2025, and the union accuses the employer of being intransigent at the bargaining table. Now, the union is calling for better working hours and an end to unpaid time — issues it says affect thousands of drivers and operators.
Another rough month for transit users
This marks Montreal's third STM-related strike of 2025. The first occurred over the summer, and the latest took place in late September.
November will also see the first walkout by metro and bus operators in 38 years. Combined with the ongoing maintenance strike, major system-wide disruptions should be expected.
Negotiations are still underway, but unless a last-minute deal is reached, Montrealers might be facing the toughest transit month of the year.