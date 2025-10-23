Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Montreal's STM drivers are going on strike for 3 days in November

That's two separate STM strikes happening in the same month! 😬

Someone waits inside Montreal's Berri-UQAM metro station, as a train pulls up.

The first strike day — November 1 — will coincide with the start of the maintenance workers' month-long walkout.

Benoit Daoust | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Montreal commuters can expect more transit chaos next month. Just days after the 2,400 Société de transport de Montréal (STM) maintenance employees announced a month-long strike starting October 31, another group of STM workers is joining the mix.

On Wednesday, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 1983, which represents 4,500 bus drivers, metro operators, station attendants, and paratransit drivers, confirmed a three-day strike on November 1, 15, and 16.

The union originally planned walkouts for November 1, 8, and 9, but says legal restrictions forced it to push two of those dates back.

What it means for riders

The first strike day — November 1 — will coincide with the start of the maintenance workers' month-long walkout, setting up what could be one of the STM's most disruptive weekends in years.

While paratransit service will continue, bus and metro operations are expected to be limited or suspended during strike hours. The STM hasn't published a full schedule yet, but delays, cancellations, and crowding are all likely.

Commuters should plan ahead, check real-time updates, and be ready for slower service throughout November.

Why workers are walking out

According to CUPE, negotiations with STM management have stalled after months of talks. Union president Frédéric Therrien said the strike is a last resort after other pressure tactics failed to move discussions forward.

"We've given every possible chance to negotiate," Therrien said. "Despite long days at the table, the employer isn't looking for new solutions."

The employees' collective agreement expired on January 5, 2025, and the union accuses the employer of being intransigent at the bargaining table. Now, the union is calling for better working hours and an end to unpaid time — issues it says affect thousands of drivers and operators.

Another rough month for transit users

This marks Montreal's third STM-related strike of 2025. The first occurred over the summer, and the latest took place in late September.

November will also see the first walkout by metro and bus operators in 38 years. Combined with the ongoing maintenance strike, major system-wide disruptions should be expected.

Negotiations are still underway, but unless a last-minute deal is reached, Montrealers might be facing the toughest transit month of the year.

From Your Site Articles
societe de transport de montrealstm montrealstm busmontreal metromontreal news
MontrealNewsNews

Explore this list   👀

    • Alexander Sciola
    • Alexander Sciola

      Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

    Montreal Jobs New

    Post jobView more jobs

    Costco just changed its opening hours in Quebec & it could alter your shopping routine

    The holidays are coming...

    Quebec's winter tire deadline is coming up but there are some exceptions to the rule

    Not everyone has to make the switch by December 1.

    Montreal could see its first snowfall before Halloween this year

    It felt like summer just a few days ago.

    Quebec's highest-paying job fields were revealed & the top spot is not medicine or law

    Looking to switch careers?

    Rogers and Fido customers in Quebec could be owed money in a new class action lawsuit

    Did you get a text message earlier this week?

    Montreal's STM is going on strike AGAIN — and this one could last nearly a month

    Third time's the charm?

    A Montreal TikToker is going viral for peeing on landmarks across the city

    Montreal has a new supervillain on its hands.