The Safest Cities In Canada Were Ranked & Montreal Didn't Make The Top 5
Toronto beat MOntreewal…
The safest cities in Canada were recently ranked and while Montreal managed to make the list, it failed to reach the top five.
Money.ca, which serves as a comprehensive financial platform that provides reliable financial news, expert advice, and practical tips on personal finance, investing, retirement planning, and business finance, released its ranking of the Safest Areas of Canada To Live In and Toronto was ranked number one.
The financial platform investigated the Canadian cities "least likely to be affected by arson, robbery, impaired driving and burglary." Using data from the Canadian Crime Index, the number of offences for each crime was calculated per 100,000 of the population. Money.ca then combined these factors and generated a top 10 list of Canada's safest cities.
While Toronto took the win, Quebec dominated the list with a total of six out of the top 10 entries. Now, while areas throughout Quebec such as Gatineau, Quebec City and Sherbrooke all made the top five, Montreal was one spot short, ranking 6th overall.
Montreal tied with Barrie, Ontario with a total of 356.7 offences per 100,000 people. Trois-Rivières also managed to make the cut, ranking 8th overall with a total of 366.2 offences per 100,000 people. Saguenay was ranked next with a total of 396.3 offences.
Hamilton, Ontario rounded off the top 10, coming in with a total of 420.6 offences.
As for the least safe city in Canada, Lethbridge ranked last with 1,190 instances per 100,000.
Wondering how other Canadian cities placed? Here's the complete top 20 of the safest cities in Canada, per Money.ca:
- Toronto
- Quebec City
- Ottawa-Gatineau, QC
- Sherbrooke
- Ottawa-Gatineau, ON
- Montreal
- Barrie
- Trois-Rivières
- Hamilton
- Saint John
- Halifax
- Belleville
- Peterborough
- Guelph
- St. Catharines-Niagara
- Kingston
- Calgary
- Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
- Victoria
