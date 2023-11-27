Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
The name you want to be displayed publicly in comments. Your username will be unique profile link.
comments
Summary
safest city in canada

The Safest Cities In Canada Were Ranked & Montreal Didn't Make The Top 5

Toronto beat MOntreewal…

The Montreal skyline during the summer taken from the Mont-Royal chalet lookout.

The Montreal skyline during the summer taken from the Mont-Royal chalet lookout.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

The safest cities in Canada were recently ranked and while Montreal managed to make the list, it failed to reach the top five.

Money.ca, which serves as a comprehensive financial platform that provides reliable financial news, expert advice, and practical tips on personal finance, investing, retirement planning, and business finance, released its ranking of the Safest Areas of Canada To Live In and Toronto was ranked number one.

The financial platform investigated the Canadian cities "least likely to be affected by arson, robbery, impaired driving and burglary." Using data from the Canadian Crime Index, the number of offences for each crime was calculated per 100,000 of the population. Money.ca then combined these factors and generated a top 10 list of Canada's safest cities.

While Toronto took the win, Quebec dominated the list with a total of six out of the top 10 entries. Now, while areas throughout Quebec such as Gatineau, Quebec City and Sherbrooke all made the top five, Montreal was one spot short, ranking 6th overall.

Montreal tied with Barrie, Ontario with a total of 356.7 offences per 100,000 people. Trois-Rivières also managed to make the cut, ranking 8th overall with a total of 366.2 offences per 100,000 people. Saguenay was ranked next with a total of 396.3 offences.

Hamilton, Ontario rounded off the top 10, coming in with a total of 420.6 offences.

As for the least safe city in Canada, Lethbridge ranked last with 1,190 instances per 100,000.

Wondering how other Canadian cities placed? Here's the complete top 20 of the safest cities in Canada, per Money.ca:

  1. Toronto
  2. Quebec City
  3. Ottawa-Gatineau, QC
  4. Sherbrooke
  5. Ottawa-Gatineau, ON
  6. Montreal
  7. Barrie
  8. Trois-Rivières
  9. Sherbrooke
  10. Hamilton
  11. Saint John
  12. Halifax
  13. Belleville
  14. Peterborough
  15. Guelph
  16. St. Catharines-Niagara
  17. Kingston
  18. Calgary
  19. Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
  20. Victoria

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Please or to comment. It's free.

Canada’s Safest Cities Were Ranked & Here’s Why Quebec Should Be Embarrassed

A Ranking Of The Best Cities For Students Just Dropped & Montreal Did Not Beat Kingston

Montreal Was Ranked The 6th Best City In Canada For International Students

The Best Cities In Canada Were Ranked & 2 Quebec Spots Made The Cut

The World’s Best Cities Were Ranked & Toronto Beat Montreal By A LOT — Here’s Why

Get the best of Montreal right in your inbox, daily. .

Loading...