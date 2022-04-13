The Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki Accidentally Hit A Kid In The Face With A Puck
Oh puck!
Ah, the Habs. You either love them or you love to make fun of them. But they definitely have their great moments. The away game on April 9 between the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs took a clumsy if adorable turn when a player accidentally hit a kid in the face with a puck.
Steven Beauparlant brought his sons Jackson and Hunter to the Montreal Canadiens' away game in Toronto on April 9. The boys were looking forward to potentially meeting their idol, Canadiens assistant captain Nick Suzuki. Beauparlant told MTL Blog they each made signs to get the hockey player's attention and hoped to get photos with him.
As it turns out, Suzuki did see their signs and decided to give them a surprise. He skated up to where they were sitting and lobbed a puck over the glass for Hunter to catch. Instead, Hunter watched as the puck fell and hit him squarely on the mouth.
"He was crying and bleeding at the same time," Beauparlant told CTV News.
Luckily, Suzuki was ready to save the interaction. He came over and took selfies with the boys, then gave Hunter his hockey stick as a souvenir.
The game continued on without issue until Beauparlant left to bring his sons to the bathroom. They were informed by security that they would not be allowed to return inside with the hockey stick, as it constituted entering the arena with a weapon.
When the security guard offered to hold on to the stick until the end of the game, Beauparlant told MTL Blog they decided that parting with the hockey stick wasn't worth the risk. They chose to leave the game early instead.
Fat lip aside, Beauparlant told MTL Blog that the experience was overwhelmingly positive for him and his sons. Suzuki has even invited Beauparlant, Jackson and Hunter to the Canadiens' next home game as his personal guests. Maybe getting a hockey puck to the face is worth it!