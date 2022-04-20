Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Carey Price Shared What He Said To His Daughter During Last Night’s Game & It’s Too Cute

"I had a little chat with Millie during the timeout," Carey said.

Associate Editor
Carey Price chatting with his wife and kids during the habs game in Montreal, Right: Carey Price's daughter, Millie Price holding a "We Love U Dada" sign at the Habs game in Montreal.​

Carey Price has been gone from the hockey scene for quite some time, but the Montreal Canadiens goaltender is officially back in his rightful spot. The Habs star made his return to the net on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Wild, and Montrealers couldn't be happier.

While fans were glued to the match, many couldn't help but notice Carey took some time to chat with his wife and kids — who just so happened to be sitting in the front row watching dad in action.

Following the match, Carey Price sat down for his first press conference and was asked about his return after months of being away from the team.

"I felt more comfortable in general and felt a lot more settled in," Price said. "I'm starting to feel like it's a little less chaotic out there."

Carey was then asked about the chat he shared with his family during the commercial break, and his response is just too heartwarming.

"I had a little chat with Millie during the timeout and it was different. It's something that doesn't usually happen during hockey games. I don't know if she'll remember it, but I hope she does," Carey confessed adoringly.

"It's definitely a lot of fun to share these moments together with my kids," Price said.

When asked about what he and Millie spoke about, the Habs goaltender replied eagerly, "She wondered why he was shovelling the ice," which resulted in a few sweet laughs throughout the room.

Carey and his wife, Angela Price, share three kids, the eldest Liv (6), Millie (3), and youngest Lincoln who will be turning two this October.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

