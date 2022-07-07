Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

You Can Watch The NHL Draft On The Big Screen At The Bell Centre’s Free Outdoor Party

Who will the Habs choose with first pick? 🏒

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Montreal Canadiens, Right: Bell Centre during Montreal Canadiens game.

Montreal Canadiens, Right: Bell Centre during Montreal Canadiens game.

@canadiensmtl | Instagram,Josephthomas | Dreamstime

Habs fans, rejoice! The day has officially arrived...the 2022 NHL Draft.

While nothing will compare to watching the draft take place right in the heart of the Bell Centre alongside the Montreal Canadiens, you can still get in on the action with a LIVE viewing party hosted by Molson Export right on the giant screen.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Canadiens Plaza right outside the Bell Centre.

The viewing party is open to all and will allow you to get your party on alongside fellow Habs fans as Canadiens General Manager, Kent Hughes steps up to announce the FIRST and 26th pick on the official NHL Draft red carpet.

Ahead of the opening round, you can set your sights on some top prospects and even meet a few Montreal Canadiens alums including Steve Bégin and Gilbert Delorme — who will both be hosting an autograph session from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition to some stellar Habs veterans, Youppi will also be making an appearance at the viewing party, so don't miss out on your chance to meet THE Canadiens mascot.

The Molson Export viewing party will also have a DJ, and food and beverage stands for you to enjoy all night long to really put that special touch on an already exciting atmosphere.

Admission to the event is totally free! All you have to bring is some high energy, good vibes, and of course, some Habs gear if you've got any.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

