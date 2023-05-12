The Montreal Old Port Is Hosting A 3-Day Taco Fest This Summer
The website promises cocktails too.🌮
Practice your double-fisting. Taco Fest is returning to the Montreal Old Port this summer — one of the many food and cultural events coming back to the sprawling waterside attraction. The festival website describes the three-day event as a celebration "all things Mexican alongside Montreal's most celebrated chefs."
It also promises 150 taco variations, specialty cocktails, live performances and games.
At the time of writing, an official announcement from the festival about the 2023 edition is still forthcoming. It hasn't even confirmed dates. But the Old Port of Montréal Corporation has at least confirmed it is indeed part of its summer program.
Taco Fest is one of a few foodie events slated to hit the city this summer. Also making a return is Poutinefest, a gathering of food trucks, each with a different take on the classic Quebec dish (think poutine topped with general tao chicken and pulled pork).
A Taste of the Caribbean, the Montreal Streetfood Festival and a "special edition" of the food truck festival Les Premiers Vendredis are on the Old Port summer program.
