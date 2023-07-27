The Montreal Weather Forecast For August Is Out & It’s Gonna Be All Over The Place
Prepare for thunder and lightning!
Montreal's steamy, uncomfortable July weather isn't looking like it'll let up anytime soon, as August rears its apparently quite ugly head. Complaining about the hot weather in Canada may be second nature at this point, but it's worth nervously remembering that it's not in your head — the world is actually getting warmer, and that's quite bad, actually.
In the meantime, while you figure out what the hell you're going to do about climate change, let's check the Farmer's Almanac for their broad, dubious August forecast. For Quebec, the Almanac predicts scattered thunderstorms especially during the first few weeks of the month, with a cooler turn in terms of temperature as September approaches.
Now, is "It'll get cooler as the summer ends" particularly mind-blowing as predictions go? Maybe not. But it's still a comforting reminder that some normalcy can be expected even during massive wildfires and asphalt so hot it burns you.
For the entire month, the Almanac predicts above average temperatures and above average precipitation. AccuWeather, for their part, thinks August will be rainier during its second half than during the first few weeks, with temperatures ranging in the mid-to-high twenties throughout.
MétéoMédia agrees that it'll be a rainy month, but predicts lower average temperatures, closer to the low twenties. Thunderstorms are on the forecast no matter where you look, although it seems difficult to conclusively say whether they'll take hold earlier or later in the month. We'll simply have to watch the wildfire smoke and hope for rain.
