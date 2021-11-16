A Storm In Quebec Is Approaching And Up To 10 mm Of Freezing Rain Is Expected
Here we go... 🥶
It's time to get your winter tires on and unpack your cold season attire because the weather is about to get rough in la belle province over the next few days. A storm in Quebec is rapidly approaching, and it's expected to bring a significant amount of ice and snow on Wednesday, November 17.
"A warm front associated with a low pressure system from the Prairies will move across the province of Quebec on Wednesday and Thursday," Environment Canada warns, with a special weather bulletin issued for these 21 sectors of Quebec:
- Abitibi
- Charlevoix
- Gatineau
- Haute-Gatineau - Lièvre - Papineau
- La Tuque
- Lac-Saint-Jean
- Lachute - Saint-Jérôme
- Lanaudière
- Laurentides
- Mauricie
- Mont-Laurier
- Montréal métropolitain - Laval
- Parc du Mont-Tremblant - Saint-Michel-des-Saints
- Parent - réservoir Gouin
- Pontiac
- Québec
- réserve faunique des Laurentides
- réserve faunique La Vérendrye
- Saguenay
- Témiscamingue
- Vaudreuil - Soulanges - Huntingdon
Make sure to be extra careful while driving this week, as Environment Canada's alert predicts that "surfaces, such as roads, walkways and parking lots, may become icy, slippery and dangerous."
Some regions are going to get hit by the storm worse than others.
According to The Weather Network, up to 10 millimetres of ice is expected on the north shore of the river, from the Upper Gatineau to the Laurentians.
Between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow are expected in the Gaspé National Park - Murdochville, which is on snow alert. And the Chevery area is under a storm surge warning, with "higher than normal water levels and large waves near the coast" expected Tuesday morning between 5:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Don't forget: it's mandatory to have your winter tires on in Quebec by December 1, so if you haven't done it yet, you better hop to it.