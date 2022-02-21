Trending Topics

Montreal Weather Is Going To Be A Meteorological Rollercoaster This Week

On this week's menu: freezing rain, rain, snow and a huge swing in temperatures. 😭

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Montrealers are in for quite the meteorological rollercoaster this week. You're going to want to make sure to keep your snow pants, umbrella and crampons all handy.

If Montreal weather were a zodiac sign, it'd be a Gemini for sure, because it can't make up its damn mind.

According to The Weather Network, the next seven days in Montreal are going to be a buffet of rain, freezing rain and snow.

The Weather Network

While Tuesday may not feel too cold, we've got a whole lot of rain coming our way that day, with 15 to 20 millimetres of precipitation anticipated.

The rain is expected to be so bad that Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning Montrealers that starting Tuesday evening, we're expected to face a period of freezing rain that later turns into rain. This nasty mix is going to make roads and parking lots extremely slippery and hard to drive on.

Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with a solid spring-like high of 7 degrees, but don't get too excited. It's supposed to feel like minus 20 only two days later. A lovely swing in temperatures.

Then comes Saturday, aka Nuit Blanche in Montreal, which luckily isn't supposed to be as cold as most other nights of the week. Mother Nature seems to have our backs on that one.

You'll definitely want to make your way to a warm spot by Sunday night because I don't know many people who would enjoy being outside in -19 C.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

