The STM Redid The Montreal Metro Map With 'Star Wars'-Themed Station Names For May The 4th

Now if only the metro could move at light speed...

A Montreal metro map and station sign featuring 'Star Wars'-themed puns for May the Fourth.

@stminfo | Instagram

Creative the STM social media team is. The Montreal metro map got a Star Wars-themed makeover to mark May the Fourth, the unofficial holiday celebrating the beloved sci-fi franchise. Now if only the metro could move at light speed...

The reimagined map replaces all 68 real station names with Star Wars puns. Pie-IX becomes "C3Pie-IX." Lionel-Groulx is rechristened "Lionel-Grogu." "Chewbaccadie" replaces Acadie. Georges-Vanier is designated "Georges-Lucas."

Despite the impressive dedication, the map wasn't a total success. The STM social media team confesses it wasn't able to find opportunities for Millenium Falcon or Lando Calrissian puns.

This is the first time the STM has overhauled the entire metro map for May the Fourth. In 2022, only a few stations got new names. They included "Fabre-Laser," "Mandalaurier," Jarry-Jarry-Binks," "Viau-da" and "Beaubien-Fett," all of which also feature in the 2023 map.

In recent years, the transit company has also published holiday-themed metro maps in December. It even sold ugly Christmas sweaters displaying the yuletide jeux de mots.

Local Star Wars fans will have more to celebrate this July, when Montreal Comiccon will bring The Mandalorian stars Giancarlo Esposito, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Emily Swallow to the Palais de Congrès.

