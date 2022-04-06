Montreal Weather Will Be Wet Into The Weekend With Up To 50 Millimetres Of Rain On The Way
Time to grab those umbrellas! ☔️
Spring has officially sprung in Montreal, and as the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers, right? Well, it appears as if the saying is true when it comes to the upcoming Montreal weather forecast.
Environment Canada has put a rainfall warning into effect for the city of Montreal and surrounding areas for Thursday and Friday.
Despite Montreal experiencing warmer temperatures, Mother Nature seems to be sticking with her April showers plans and sending over between 30 to 50 millimetres of rain.
"Rainfall, combined with melting snow, is expected," Environment Canada stated.
Considering the gnarly winter Montreal witnessed when it came to freezing rain, snowstorms, and snow squalls à la max, a little rain certainly won't hurt us — but that doesn't mean it isn't dangerous.
With such a heavy downpour and melting snow, Environment Canada is warning the public regarding possible flash floods.
"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," Environment Canada said. Along with the possibility of "localized flooding in low-lying areas."
The regions in which the rainfall warning is in effect are Châteauguay (La Prairie area), Laval, Longueuil (Varennes area), and the Montreal Island area.
Despite the incoming rainfall, Montreal has had some rather spring-filled days this week with temperatures reaching as high as 12 degrees Celsius Wednesday afternoon.
While the city will receive more rain than we'd like, the temperatures won't be dropping too low.
The Weather Network is expecting Thursday and Friday to be 7 degrees Celsius. Saturday is expected to warm up slightly with a high of 10 degrees, however, rainfall will continue well into the weekend.
Luckily, Montrealers can expect spring weather to return to its sunny self next week. Not only is The Weather Network calling for sun, but temperatures are set to reach as high as 15 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, April 13.
