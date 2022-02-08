This Home For Sale 30 Mins From Montreal Makes Us Want To Say 'F*ck It' & Move To The Countryside
Enjoy the chalet life all year round.
Looking for a permanent vacation spot? Well, you won't need a flight for this location. A stunning home for sale in Saint-Eustache offers you a lasting chalet feel, and it can be all yours for $898,000.
Sprawled across nearly 2.5 acres of land, this 2 bedroom 1 bath home, currently for sale through Royal LePage, is the ideal cabin-style property that offers you year-round rest and relaxation. Uh...yes please!
The rustic meets contemporary property was built in 1981. However, it was renovated in 2016 with gorgeous and modern revamps, including large windows that'll brighten up the space and your life.
Adorned with hard wood floors, wooden cathedral ceiling beams, grand living spaces, and a remarkable open concept kitchen, you'll never want to rejoin civilization — and at this point, why would you?
The best part of it all? Aside from the seclusion and peace and quiet of course! Is that the home comes with not one, but two fireplaces, adding even more of that chalet-life vibe we all need right about now.
This not only means you'll be feelin' nice and toasty during the winter months, but you'll obviously need an abundance of graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows for s'mores — since it's kind of a must when you've got that many fireplaces under one roof.
The property also comes with an array of inclusions such as all light fixtures, oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, two small refrigerators (cause you can never have enough of those, right?) central vacuum, and a surveillance camera system.
Behind the home you'll find a detached garage with room for two cars and enough land to build an attachable garage if you're feeling up to it.
So, can you smell the firewood and fresh air yet?
Saint-Eustache Chalet For Sale
Price: $898,000
Address: 171, mtée McMartin, Saint-Eustache, QC.