This Hummus Brand Sold In Quebec Stores Has Been Recalled Due To Possible Listeria

Check your refrigerators folks!

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Le ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ) and the Food Inspection Division of the City of Montreal is urging the public to not consume certain Gourmet Végétarien hummus brands due to possible Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The province has experienced a handful of recent recalls, with Gourmet Végé's hummus and baba ghanouj dips being the latest additions.

The following recalled items were sold in stores across Quebec.

  • Gourmet Végétarien Hummus Classique | 240 g
  • Gourmet Végétarien Hummus Piment Rôti | 240 g
  • Gourmet Végétarien Baba Ghanouj | 240 g
The recalled items have an expiration date of August 16, 2022.

Le ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation

Gourmet Végé, which is located at 556 Meloche Avenue in Dorval, is voluntarily recalling the products in question and agreed with the MAPAQ and the City of Montreal's Food Inspection Division to issue this warning as a precautionary measure.

As of right now, no illnesses have been reported to the MAPAQ regarding the consumption of these Gourmet Végé products.

Le ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation is advising anyone who may be in possession of the affected products to not consume them and immediately toss them away or return them to the original point of purchase.

Although the products may not show signs of spoilage or have any suspicious odour, they can still be contaminated with Listeria.

Symptoms associated with the consumption of Listeria-contaminated foods include: listeriosis, a foodborne illness that can lead to a high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and/or nausea.

Those most vulnerable to listeria contamination are pregnant women, the elderly, children, and people with compromised immune systems, the MAPAQ said.

