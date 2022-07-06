Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

5 Food Items Have Been Recalled By Health Canada — Some Due To Microbial Contamination

Check your kitchen pantry and refrigerators! ⚠️

Canadian grocery store.

Canadian grocery store.

True

Health Canada has certainly been keeping busy when it comes to food recalls lately.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has now listed a handful of food items that have been removed from store shelves for various reasons, one of which is due to microbial contamination from spoilage and mould.

The federal department is urging the public to check if they have purchased any of the affected products. If so, it's important to not consume, sell or distribute the recalled items.

Health Canada has stated the public should toss the items in the trash or return them to the point of sale.

Here are the recalled food items to look out for:

RemarkaBall brand Crunchy Energy Balls

RemarkaBall brand Crunchy Energy Balls.

RemarkaBall brand Crunchy Energy Balls.

Recalled Products:

  • RemarkaBall Crunchy Almond Crunchy Energy Balls | 78g | UPC: 6 27987 33068 7
  • RemarkaBall Crunchy-Hazelnuts Crunchy Energy Balls | 78g | UPC: 6 27987 33066 3

Reason For Recall: "The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label," Health Canada stated.

Possible Symptoms: "There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products."

More information here.

Raaka brand Coconut Milk Unroasted Dark Chocolate 60% Cacao

Dark chocolate.

Dark chocolate.

Recalled Product: Raaka Coconut Milk Unroasted Dark Chocolate 60% Cacao | 1.8 oz | UPC: 6 62425 03592 2

Reason For Recall: "Raaka brand Coconut Milk Unroasted Dark Chocolate 60% Cacao recalled due to undeclared sesame," Health Canada said.

More information.

Lao Beijing brand Drinkable Yogurt

Lao Beijing yogurt bottles.

Lao Beijing yogurt bottles.

Recalled Products:

  • Lao Beijing Drinkable Yogurt — Mango | 200 ml | UPC: 6 28055 67430 6
  • Lao Beijing Drinkable Yogurt — Peach | 200 ml | UPC: 6 28055 67424 5
  • Lao Beijing Drinkable Yogurt — Plain | 200 ml | UPC: 6 28055 67423 8
  • Lao Beijing Drinkable Yogurt — Strawberry | 200 ml | UPC: 6 28055 67425 2

Reason For Recall: "Lao Beijing brand Drinkable Yogurt recalled due to mould," Health Canada stated.

Find more information here.

Irresistibles brand Sesame Asian Style Dressing

Salad dressing.

Salad dressing.

Recalled Product: Irresistibles Sesame Asian Style Dressing | 350 ml | Code: BB 2023 FE 12
0430322

Reason For Recall: "Irresistibles brand Sesame Asian Style Dressing recalled due to spoilage," Health Canada said.

More information here.

Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips

Chocolate chips.

Chocolate chips.

Recalled Product: Master Chocolat Bernard Dark Chocolate Chips | 200 g | UPC: 6 28451 98317 0

Reason For Recall: "Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips recalled due to undeclared milk," Health Canada stated.

More information.

