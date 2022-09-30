Health Canada Recalled Various Oysters Sold In Quebec Due To Salmonella
12 brands of oysters have been flagged! ⚠️
Another day, another Health Canada food recall. The federal health department and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) are currently recalling various oysters due to microbial contamination. The recall was flagged by the CFIA on September 27 and includes 12 brands of oysters — all of which are being pulled from shelves across the province.
According to Health Canada, "the affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible salmonella contamination." The recalled items were sold throughout Quebec and Ontario and "may have been distributed in other provinces and territories."
The CFIA is urging the public to not sell, consume, serve or distribute the recalled items. Here's which oyster products to look out for:
- Sex On The Bay — Cocktail Oysters — 100 pieces
- Umami — Choices Oysters — 18 pieces
- Acadian Gold Oysters — Choices Oysters — 50 pieces
- Acadian Pearl Oysters — Cocktail Oysters – 24 pieces
- Baccarat — Cocktail Oysters — 50 pieces
- Capitaine Barney Oysters — Jewel Oysters with Firebarns brand Tequila Lime Hot Sauce — 24 pieces
- Coffret De L'Acadie — Jewel Oysters, Cocktail Oysters and Choice Oysters — 18 pieces
- Honeymoon — Choice Oysters – 18 pieces
- No. 69 — Jewel Oysters — 18 pieces
- Nuit Blanche — Jewel Oysters — 50 pieces
- Opus — Choices Oysters — 18 pieces
- Point. G — Cocktail Oysters – 12 pieces
While there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the affected items, the CFIA is still conducting a food safety investigation and is ensuring that the industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
