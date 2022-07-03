These Food Items Sold In Quebec Have Been Recalled & Could Make You Very Sick
The Quebec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ), along with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), has issued a number of warnings in recent days regarding food products sold in Quebec that could make you sick.
The affected products are currently being recalled and withdrawn from the marketplace. If you have any of the recalled food items in your home, Health Canada and the CFIA urge the public not to consume them and either toss them away or return them to the point of sale.
Here is a list of the recalled items to look out for:
Certain Enjoy Life brand bakery products
Enjoy Life brand soft baked cookies.
Recalled Products:
- Enjoy Life brand Soft Baked Cookies — Snickerdoodle | 170g | UPC: 8 53522 00018 4
- Enjoy Life brand Soft Baked Cookies — Chocolate Chip | 170g | UPC: 8 53522 00019 1
- Enjoy Life brand Soft Baked Cookies — Double Chocolate Brownie | 170g | UPC: 8 53522 00021 4
- Enjoy Life brand Chewy Bars — Chocolate Chip and Caramel | 165g | UPC: 8 19597 01133 3
- Enjoy Life brand Breakfast Ovals — Chocolate Chip and Banana | 250g | UPC: 8 19597 01270 5
- Enjoy Life brand Breakfast Ovals — Berry Medley | 250g | UPC: 8 19597 01271 2
Reason For Recall: "The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to the possible presence of pieces of plastic," Health Canada stated.
Possible Symptoms: "There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products."
TWA Fungi brand King Oyster Mushroom
TWA Fungi brand King Oyster Mushrooms.
Recalled Product: TWA Fungi King Oyster Mushroom | 200g | UPC: 6 957937 480051
Reason For Recall: "The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination," Health Canada said.
Possible Symptoms: "Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick." Symptoms include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness.
Cafiti porc rillettes and smoked salmon
A package of Cafiti smoked salmon.
Quebec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food
Recalled Products:
- Porc rillettes | 200g | Units sold up until June 30, 2022.
- Smoked salmon | Various sizes | Units sold up until June 30, 2022.
Reason For Recall: The affected items have not been labelled correctly and are missing the "keep frozen and refrigerated until use" statements. In this case, the Quebec Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food stated that the products should not be consumed if they were not properly stored in the refrigerator or freezer.
Possible Symptoms: "Even if the products in question do not show signs of spoilage or a suspicious odour, their consumption may present a health risk," the MAPAQ stated.
Manon et Michel ground beef
A package of raw ground beef.
Recalled Product: Ground beef sold between June 20 and June 29, 2022, at the Manon et Michel butcher shop located at 455, rue Armand-Chainey, Sainte-Catherine-de-Hatley, QC.
Reason For Recall: The product was not prepared and packaged in a manner that ensures it is not toxic to eat.
Possible Symptoms: "Even if the products in question do not show signs of spoilage or a suspicious odour, their consumption may present a health risk," the MAPAQ stated.
