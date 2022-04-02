This Shellfish Brand Was Recalled By Health Canada Due To Norovirus
Not the best news for seafood lovers!
Oh, another Health Canada recall? Shocking! It seems as if this time around it's bad news for any seafood lovers out there. Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency have recalled certain Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc. brand Oysters due to norovirus contamination.
All Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc. Oysters are currently being pulled from the marketplace due to possible microbial contamination. The items being recalled are:
- Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc. Xsmall beach (Light House)
- Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc. Xsmall Oyster (Royal Miyagi)
- Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc. Xsmall Oyster (Glacier Apex or Kisu)
The recalled products have been sold in Quebec, British Columbia, Ontario, and online. Health Canada stated that the Daily Fresh Shellfish brand oysters may also have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
The recall was first flagged by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak, Health Canada said.
Norovirus contamination usually causes people to develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, Health Canada stated. The illness will often begin suddenly and involve symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach cramps, fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, and fatigue.
Health Canada is urging the public to not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled shellfish products.
You should immediately throw out or return the recalled products to the point of purchase if you are in possession of the affected items. Health Canada said that those who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled products should contact the retailer.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is now conducting a food safety investigation and verifying that the recalled items have been removed from the marketplace.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.