Tim Hortons Announced New Baileys Flavoured Menu Items — Get Ready For Rich & Creamy Mornings
You gotta try the Baileys Boston Cream Dream Donut! 😍
Your morning coffee just got a whole lot creamier.
Tim Hortons has partnered with the iconic Irish cream liqueur brand Baileys to create a lineup of five non-alcoholic Baileys drinks and donuts and they look so rich and decadent.
On November 1, Tim Hortons announced that the new Baileys treats would officially be rolling out this month at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada.
"So many of our guests already love the pairing of Tim Hortons coffee and Baileys which was why we were so excited to develop a unique lineup of non-alcoholic menu items that combine our iconic flavours in new and delicious ways that can be enjoyed any time," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.
The Tim Hortons Baileys-flavoured drinks and snacks include:
- Baileys Cream Coffee: Tim Hortons' original blend infused with the flavour of Baileys and cream.
- Baileys Latte: Tim Hortons' brewed espresso mixed with Baileys flavour, your choice of dairy/dairy alternative and a layer of whipped cream and cocoa powder.
- Baileys Cold Brew with Baileys Flavoured Infused Foam: Tim Hortons' cold brew infused with the flavour of Baileys, cream and Baileys flavoured foam.
- Baileys Iced Capp: Tim Hortons' signature Iced Capp paired with Baileys flavour and a whipped Baileys topping.
- Baileys Boston Cream Dream Donut: Tim Hortons' classic Boston Cream Donut is made with a Baileys-flavoured cream filling and chocolate curls.
The lineup of non-alcoholic Bailey's-infused beverages and donuts from Tim Hortons in Canada.CNW Group/Tim Hortons
Canadians will be able to enjoy the non-alcoholic Baileys-flavoured beverages, which include the cream coffee, latte, cold brew and iced cappuccino as of November 13, 2023. The Baileys Boston Cream Dream Donut will drop as of November 20, 2023, in participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada.
The new limited-time Baileys menu items will also be available for mobile order on the Tim Hortons app and on food delivery apps.
