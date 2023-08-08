Montreal To Burlington, Vermont, Is The Perfect 2-Hour Road Trip & Here's Where To Go
Hit the sandy shores, indulge in local flavours, and immerse yourself in Burlington's cultural scene.
When you think of legendary road trips, lengthy journeys probably come to mind. There's the winding beauty of Canada's Cabot Trail with its breathtaking coastal views, Route 66's endless horizon in the US that captures the essence of freedom, or Australia's Great Ocean Road, with its magnificent cliffs and surf-touched shores. These iconic routes have imprinted themselves in the travel lore of countless adventurers. But, sometimes, the magic you seek doesn't demand an epic drive spanning days or even weeks.
Just two hours separate Montreal’s urban flair from Burlington's picturesque lakeside charm. On the shores of Lake Champlain, you can stroll quaint streets, dive into rich history, and stock up on goodies only available south of the border. You can discover a grounded steamboat or spend the day at the beach against the breathtaking backdrop of the Adirondack Mountains. Or maybe you'd rather relish in some shopping at Trader Joe's. With the eclectic mix of culture, shopping and scenery in Burlington, you'll realize that you can find a world of adventure close to home.
Here are some of the top things to do on your next road trip to Vermont's most populous city:
Onyx Tonics
Where: 126 College St, Burlington, VT
Reason to go: With a name that's fun to say out loud, this coffee haven serves up a rotating menu of six or more single-origin brews, all carefully selected for quality and flavour. Weekly changes to the menu keep the offerings fresh, while the inviting atmosphere will welcome you to linger and enjoy your cup.
Ridin' High Skate Shop
Sticker-covered entrance to Ridin' High in Burlington.
Where: 2 Pearl St, Burlington, VT
Reason to go: Located near the Burlington waterfront, this skate shop stands out for its service as much as its graffiti-covered exterior. Known for its friendly owner and occasional rooftop concerts featuring local bands, the store is a community hub. One recent visitor described their experience as a "skate culture field trip," where, despite only making a small purchase, their kids were treated to a deep dive into the world of skating — from tips to history lessons. The shop's edgy aesthetic may not be for everyone, but for those seeking authenticity and a place that truly celebrates skateboarding, this is a must-visit.
Shelburne Museum
Where: 6000 Shelburne Road, Shelburne, VT
Cost: $25/person
Reason to go: About 10 minutes from downtown Burlington, you'll find this unparalleled treasure trove of art, design, and Americana. Spread across 45 acres, this unique museum complex boasts 39 historic buildings, each home to diverse collections ranging from impressionist paintings to American folk art, vintage carriages to intricate quilts. Whether you're marveling at the grandeur of the massive steamboat Ticonderoga on the lawn or strolling through historic homes, the museum offers a fascinating journey through America's artistic and cultural evolution.
Ben & Jerry's Factory
Where: 1281 Waterbury-Stowe Rd Route 100, Waterbury Village Historic District, VT
Cost: $8/person
Reason to go: A pilgrimage for ice cream lovers, the Ben & Jerry's Factory in Waterbury, about 30 minutes from Burlington, offers a delightful and delicious look behind the scenes of America's popular ice creamery. From the Cow Over the Moon sculpture greeting you at the entrance to the Flavor Graveyard paying homage to retired blends, there's fun at every corner. You can watch the mesmerizing churn of fresh batches, and, of course, sample the day's flavours. Just make sure that you book your ticket in advance because they often sell out. And if you don't feel like facing huge crowds, consider arriving earlier in the day.
North Beach Park
Where: 60 Institute Rd, Burlington, VT
Cost: $8 resident/$10 non-resident for car entry
Reason to go: Stretching along the waters of Lake Champlain, North Beach is Burlington's crowning jewel of relaxation and recreation. It's the largest and safest beach in the area, with lifeguards on duty. You can enjoy amenities from a snack bar serving cocktails to kayaks, canoes, or paddleboard rentals. The beach is equipped with free wifi, picnic tables, and a grill. Parking is seasonal, but those who pedal their way or walk can access the beach all year round for free. There's also direct access to a sprawling 9-mile bike path with unbeatable waterfront views.
Trader Joe's
Where: 200 Dorset St, South Burlington, VT
Reason to go: With its unique blend of affordable gourmet selections, quirky product names, and laid-back atmosphere, this cult-favourite retailer offers a refreshing break from the conventional supermarket mold. Their signature cookie butter alone is worth crossing the U.S. border, but you'll also find new delights, like purple ube pancake mix and cacio e pepe sauce.
Vermont Teddy Bear Factory
Where: 6655 Shelburne Rd, Shelburne, VT
Cost: $5/adults
Reason to go: This factory about 20 minutes from downtown Burlington has been creating handcrafted teddy bears since 1981. Visitors are welcomed into a world where the soft, huggable stuffed animals are brought to life. Whether you prefer to watch artisans at work or make a bear of your own, the experience is both enchanting and educational.
Crow Books
Where: 14 Church Street, Burlington, VT
Reason to go: Located in downtown Burlington, Crow Used Books is a staple for locals and visitors looking for quality pre-owned literature. With a collection spanning multiple genres, this bookstore has organized shelves and knowledgeable staff to help you find a textbook, best-seller, or unique find to add to your collection.
Cannabis Dispensary
Where: 71 S. Union St, Burlington, VT
Reason to go: You can find this women- and queer-owned and operated dispensary in the heart of downtown Burlington. Their supply is cultivated in Vermont, but beyond cannabis, the store carries everything from books and cards to smoking accessories and unique gifts. For those with a sweet tooth or looking to experiment with flavours, there's a delightful selection of creative edibles available, like jam cookies ($30 USD), pink lemonade gummies ($30 USD), or even BBQ sauce ($30 USD). You can buy with debit or cash, but keep in mind that some banks may not approve dispensary transactions, and using a debit card comes with a 3% fee.
Higher Ground
Where: 1214 Williston Rd, South Burlington, VT
Cost: $12+
Reason to go: Whether you're looking to groove to live music or laugh at a comedy show, Higher Ground serves as the perfect backdrop for a memorable night. This iconic venue has welcomed a diverse array of artists over the years, from up-and-coming local talents to international superstars. The ambiance inside resonates with a mix of intimacy and electric energy, ensuring every performance feels both personal and unforgettable.