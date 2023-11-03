7 Food Items Have Been Recalled Across Quebec — So Check Your Groceries
Several meat, fish and cheese items have all been recalled.
The Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued multiple food recalls throughout the month of October 2023. The recalled food items, which were all sold across Quebec, pertain primarily to animal protein products including quail eggs, smoked salmon, charcuterie meats, cheese, and more.
The recalled items are being removed from shelves across Quebec for reasons such as microbial contamination, the presence of plastic pieces, undeclared ingredients and mislabelled packaging.
Here are the seven recalled food items sold across Quebec to look out for.
Super C Ground Beef & Veal
Super C Ground Beef & Veal
MAPAQ
Recalled Foods:
- Minced Beef Ex-Maigre | All Formats | Packaged on October 16, 2023
- Minced Beef Mi-Maige | All Formats | Packaged on October 16, 2023
- Minced Veal | All Formats | All Formats | Packaged on October 16, 2023
Recall Reason: The minced meats have been recalled due to the possible presence of pieces of plastic and metal in ground beef and veal prepared and sold by Super C on Boulevard Portland in Sherbrooke, Quebec.
Cailles & Cocos Quail Eggs
Cailles & Cocos Quail Eggs
MAPAQ
Recalled Foods:
- Quail Eggs | All batches | All batches containing white balsamic vinegar contain sulphites without being marked as so on the label.
Recall Reason: The Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ), in collaboration with Cailles & Cocos, located at 239, chemin du Bois-de-l'Ail, in Cap-Santé, advises people suffering from a sulphite allergy not to consume the product indicated in the following table. This product may contain sulphites, which are not properly labelled on the product's packaging.
Du Proprio Meat & Spaghetti Meat Sauces
Du Proprio Meat & Spaghetti Meat Sauces
MAPAQ
Recalled Foods:
- Du Proprio Meat Sauce | All Formats | All lots that do not include the "keep refrigerator" details are being recalled
- Du Proprio Spaghetti Meat Sauce | All Formats | All lots that do not include the "keep refrigerator" and missing ingredients on the label are being recalled
Recall Reason: The MAPAQ, in collaboration with Boucherie J.C. Fortin Inc. located at 1411, rue Principale, Saint-Étienne-des-Grès, advises the public not to consume the recalled spaghetti sauces if they have not been kept refrigerated at all times since the time of purchase. In fact, the product labels do not include the required "Keep refrigerated" information, which is necessary for safe consumption. Another batch also fails to mention the presence of sulphites, mustard, anchovies and soy in its ingredients list.
Les Fermes Valens Inc. Genoa Salami
Les Fermes Valens Inc. Genoa Salami
MAPAQ
Recalled Foods:
- Les Fermes Valens Inc. Genoa Salami | All Units | Best Before: October 31, 2023
Recall Reason: The MAPAQ and Les Fermes Valens Inc. located at 62 York Street in Huntingdon, are warning the public not to consume the recalled Genoa salami product as it may contain Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.
La Boucanerie d'Henri Artisanal Smoked Salmon
La Boucanerie d'Henri Artisanal Smoked Salmon
MAPAQ
Recalled Foods:
- La Boucanerie d'Henri Artisanal Smoked Salmon | All units sold until October 25, 2023
Recall Reason: The Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation and Marché D. Boutin St-Félicien Inc. (Metro), located at 1200 Boulevard Saint-Félicien, in Saint-Félicien, advises the public not to consume the recalled smoked salmon beyond 14 days from the packaging date. The retailer has not followed the manufacturer's instructions regarding the shelf life of the product.
MAPAQ recall page (La Boucanerie d'Henri Artisanal Smoked Salmon)
Ìlot Bistro et Marché Ragù Sauce
Ìlot Bistro et Marché Ragù Sauce
MAPAQ
Recalled Foods:
- Ìlot Bistro et Marché Ragù Sauce | 500 ml | Units sold until October 19, 2023 are being recalled
Recall Reason: The Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ), in collaboration with Îlot bistro et marché, located at 172 Grande Allée Est, Grande-Rivière, is warning the public not to consume the product shown in the table below, as it has not been prepared and packaged in a way that ensures its safety. This product could promote the proliferation of Clostridium botulinum bacteria.
La Cloche Cendrée Cheese
La Cloche Cendrée Cheese
MAPAQ
Recalled Foods:
- La Cloche Cendrée Cheese | 200 g | Best Before: December 12, 2023
Recall Reason: The Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ) and the Fromagerie du Vieux St-François, located at 4740 Boulevard des Mille-Îles in Laval, is warning the public not to consume the recalled cheese product as it may contain Staphylococcus aureus bacteria.
