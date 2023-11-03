Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

food recall

7 Food Items Have Been Recalled Across Quebec — So Check Your Groceries

Several meat, fish and cheese items have all been recalled.

A person standing in the meat and produce section of a grocery store in Canada.

A person standing in the meat and produce section of a grocery store in Canada.

Bsenic | Dreamstime

The Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued multiple food recalls throughout the month of October 2023. The recalled food items, which were all sold across Quebec, pertain primarily to animal protein products including quail eggs, smoked salmon, charcuterie meats, cheese, and more.

The recalled items are being removed from shelves across Quebec for reasons such as microbial contamination, the presence of plastic pieces, undeclared ingredients and mislabelled packaging.

Here are the seven recalled food items sold across Quebec to look out for.

Super C Ground Beef & Veal

Super C Ground Beef & Veal

Super C Ground Beef & Veal

MAPAQ

Recalled Foods:

  • Minced Beef Ex-Maigre | All Formats | Packaged on October 16, 2023
  • Minced Beef Mi-Maige | All Formats | Packaged on October 16, 2023
  • Minced Veal | All Formats | All Formats | Packaged on October 16, 2023

Recall Reason: The minced meats have been recalled due to the possible presence of pieces of plastic and metal in ground beef and veal prepared and sold by Super C on Boulevard Portland in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

MAPAQ recall page (Super C Ground Pork & Veal)

Cailles & Cocos Quail Eggs

Cailles & Cocos Quail Eggs

Cailles & Cocos Quail Eggs

MAPAQ

Recalled Foods:

  • Quail Eggs | All batches | All batches containing white balsamic vinegar contain sulphites without being marked as so on the label.

Recall Reason: The Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ), in collaboration with Cailles & Cocos, located at 239, chemin du Bois-de-l'Ail, in Cap-Santé, advises people suffering from a sulphite allergy not to consume the product indicated in the following table. This product may contain sulphites, which are not properly labelled on the product's packaging.

MAPAQ recall page (Cailles & Cocos Quail Eggs)

Du Proprio Meat & Spaghetti Meat Sauces

Du Proprio Meat & Spaghetti Meat Sauces

Du Proprio Meat & Spaghetti Meat Sauces

MAPAQ

Recalled Foods:

  • Du Proprio Meat Sauce | All Formats | All lots that do not include the "keep refrigerator" details are being recalled
  • Du Proprio Spaghetti Meat Sauce | All Formats | All lots that do not include the "keep refrigerator" and missing ingredients on the label are being recalled

Recall Reason: The MAPAQ, in collaboration with Boucherie J.C. Fortin Inc. located at 1411, rue Principale, Saint-Étienne-des-Grès, advises the public not to consume the recalled spaghetti sauces if they have not been kept refrigerated at all times since the time of purchase. In fact, the product labels do not include the required "Keep refrigerated" information, which is necessary for safe consumption. Another batch also fails to mention the presence of sulphites, mustard, anchovies and soy in its ingredients list.

MAPAQ recall page (Du Proprio Meat & Spaghetti Meat Sauces)

Les Fermes Valens Inc. Genoa Salami

Les Fermes Valens Inc. Genoa Salami

Les Fermes Valens Inc. Genoa Salami

MAPAQ

Recalled Foods:

  • Les Fermes Valens Inc. Genoa Salami | All Units | Best Before: October 31, 2023

Recall Reason: The MAPAQ and Les Fermes Valens Inc. located at 62 York Street in Huntingdon, are warning the public not to consume the recalled Genoa salami product as it may contain Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

MAPAQ recall page (Genoa Salami)

La Boucanerie d'Henri Artisanal Smoked Salmon

La Boucanerie d'Henri Artisanal Smoked Salmon

La Boucanerie d'Henri Artisanal Smoked Salmon

MAPAQ

Recalled Foods:

  • La Boucanerie d'Henri Artisanal Smoked Salmon | All units sold until October 25, 2023

Recall Reason: The Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation and Marché D. Boutin St-Félicien Inc. (Metro), located at 1200 Boulevard Saint-Félicien, in Saint-Félicien, advises the public not to consume the recalled smoked salmon beyond 14 days from the packaging date. The retailer has not followed the manufacturer's instructions regarding the shelf life of the product.

MAPAQ recall page (La Boucanerie d'Henri Artisanal Smoked Salmon)

Ìlot Bistro et Marché Ragù Sauce

\u00cclot Bistro et March\u00e9 Rag\u00f9 Sauce

Ìlot Bistro et Marché Ragù Sauce

MAPAQ

Recalled Foods:

  • Ìlot Bistro et Marché Ragù Sauce | 500 ml | Units sold until October 19, 2023 are being recalled

Recall Reason: The Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ), in collaboration with Îlot bistro et marché, located at 172 Grande Allée Est, Grande-Rivière, is warning the public not to consume the product shown in the table below, as it has not been prepared and packaged in a way that ensures its safety. This product could promote the proliferation of Clostridium botulinum bacteria.

MAPAQ recall page (Ìlot Bistro et Marché Ragù Sauce)

La Cloche Cendrée Cheese

La Cloche Cendr\u00e9e Cheese

La Cloche Cendrée Cheese

MAPAQ

Recalled Foods:

  • La Cloche Cendrée Cheese | 200 g | Best Before: December 12, 2023

Recall Reason: The Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ) and the Fromagerie du Vieux St-François, located at 4740 Boulevard des Mille-Îles in Laval, is warning the public not to consume the recalled cheese product as it may contain Staphylococcus aureus bacteria.

MAPAQ recall page (La Cloche Cendrée Cheese)

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

